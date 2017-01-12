Class Notes

Schools Tap Internal Candidate for Interim Slot

School district facilities director Jeff Dixon was unanimously appointed as the interim assistant superintendent of business services, effective Jan. 11.

Dixon will serve as interim in the role previously held by Dean West, who was recently hired by the Orange County Department of Education. Dixon, who has overseen facilities at the district since 2014, has a master’s degree in business administration.

Author of Parent Guide Offers Tips

Dr. Harley A. Rotbart, M.D. discusses his book “No Regrets Parenting” at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Hotel Laguna, 425 S. Coast Highway, a PTA Coffee Break workshop.

“No Regrets Parenting” shows parents how to readjust our perspectives and priorities and find quality time amid other daily obligations.

A suggested donation of $10 is requested at the door. Coffee and pastries are provided. For more info: visit: www.gotocoffeebreak.com.