Class Notes

Local Families Sought to Host Exchange Students

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries.

The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. They are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become a host family, call ASSE at 1-800-733-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com.