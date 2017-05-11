Class Notes

Segerstrom Offers Student Dance

Four dance classes for students ages 3-18, of all abilities, are being offered June 26-July 7 and July 24-Aug.18 by the Segerstrom Center for Dance and Innovation.

The new six-week program requires students to enroll for two weeks; they need not be consecutive weeks.

Principal dancers of leading companies will lead classes.

For more information call 714-556-2122 x 4104 or email: [email protected]

Parents Invited to Kindergarten Readiness Talk

Is your child kindergarten ready? Does your child have the communication skills needed for school success?

Join presentation by a school district task force at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Laguna Presbyterian Church, Tankersley Hall, 415 Forest Ave.

Speech therapist Lynn Epstein will outline listening and speaking skills to promote language development at home for preschoolers.

Time to Pass on the Old Uniforms

Laguna Beach High School juniors Sterling Butler and James Langton, founders of score4thepoor, are collecting soccer and sports apparel for underprivileged children in Mexico, South America and Africa.

Donation bins will be in the administration offices of all Laguna schools for the month of May. In partnership with Dave Day of Growers First, an advocate for poor farmers in remote regions, hundreds of children have received uniforms since 2010.

Sign Ups Begin for Camp at Laguna Playhouse

Three Youth Theatre camps for ages 7 to 13 and staggered through summer offers “life-changing experiences for kids of all ages,” Youth Theatre Director Donna Inglima promised in a statement.

Storybook camp, $200-$225 per child, takes place June 10–20 for ages 7 and 8.

Hamilton and Friends, $375-400, is a musical theatre camp from

July 10–22 for ages 9–13.

Panto Camp, $390- $425, has two sessions, July 24–29 and July 31– Aug. 5 for ages 8-13.

Register at lagunaplayhouse.com.

Thurston Girls Off to Summer Camp

Nine girls from Thurston Middle School will attend Tech Trek science camps this summer on the UC Irvine and San Diego campuses thanks to sponsorship by the American Association of University Women.

Eighth-graders Clarice Curras, Elizabeth Durant, Tess Genske, Georgia Keel, Lucy Loughlin, Sarah MacCallum, Cassidy Morgan, Mia Tacklind, and Jacqueline Witteman will experience hands-on learning, professional meet-and-greets and field trips. The course also teaches girls the foundation of skills for future tech professions and how to perform basic coding in an MIT-developed mobile app.

Families pay only a $50 fee. Contributions towards a $950 scholarship may be donated to the Laguna Beach Foundation, AAUW (“LBF-AAUW”), for Tech Trek. Mail to Susan Kent, Treasurer, PO Box 219, Laguna Beach, Calif., 92652.

Public Invited to Anneliese School Open House

The Anneliese School will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 20, at its 758 Manzanita Dr. campus.

Parents of students K- 3 are invited to learn about curriculum, foreign language offerings, arts programs and outdoor learning environments. RSVP: www.annelieseschools.com or 949-494-7388

Host Families Needed for Exchange Students

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15 to 18 in cooperation with the local high school.

ASSE, based in Laguna Beach, is a designated U.S. State Department host for students from Europe and Asia.

To become a host, contact the non-profit at host.asse.com.

LCAD Partners With Ducks in Ad Campaign

Junior and senior students from graphic design, digital media and action sports disciplines at Laguna College of Art & Design will develop a brand strategy for the Anaheim Ducks, a statement from the school says.

Six student teams will work with management of the National Hockey League team to understand the Duck’s brand, fan base and promotional needs, a first time collaboration between LCAD and the team.

Local Student Wins Scholarship

Laguna Beach resident and Sage Hill High School senior Wyatt Manolakas was presented a $1,000 scholarship by the Musical Theatre West’s Footlighters at their recent scholarship awards lunch.

Footlighters support Musical Theatre West of Long Beach. Winners were nominated by their performing arts teachers.