Class Notes

Cheer Clinic Preps for Field Performance

Girls and boys in elementary school and sixth grade have a chance to learn a cheer, chant and dance with the award-winning Laguna Beach High School cheerleaders at a morning clinic beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Participants will again free admittance and perform at the LBHS vs. Estancia home football game Friday, Oct. 27.

The clinic in the LBHS Dugger Gym costs $65 and includes t-shirt, poms and a snack.

Contact cheer advisor Stacey Johnson at: [email protected] for any questions.

High School Teacher Wins High Honors

Laguna Beach High School teacher Mindy Hawkins was presented the 2017 Linda Kearns Community Service Award by the Orange County Substance Abuse Prevention Network at its annual conference in Anaheim earlier this month.

The award honors those who work with youth on strategies to prevent risky behavior.

Hawkins teaches the LBHS peer leadership class. “I really feel that this award should go to my students who have stepped out of their comfort zones and created campaigns, videos, and activities to support positive choices on our campus,” Hawkins said in a statement.