Closed Street Congests Traffic

Editor,

City Council, “Don’t be cruel.”

Please re-open up Park Avenue to help with traffic. Anyone who has to get across town gets jammed and if you are working or driving kids the traffic is rotten.

We have plenty of open space across the street and that is one of the best local ways to get through town.

The light in the canyon has made driving there a nightmare and now the city is making things more congested.

Peter Davidson, Laguna Beach