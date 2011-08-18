Coach Davis Restrings His Racket

Veteran junior tennis coach Coach Don Davis begins his first season as the Laguna Beach High School’s girls varsity coach. Tryouts will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, and will run from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

He is no stranger to coaching junior tennis players of all levels and presently teaches at the Nellie Gail Tennis Club in Laguna Hills, where he has taught junior as well as adult tennis players since 1994.

He hopes to provide an atmosphere where everyone can improve. Davis also aspires to build a program where more girls will want to play, as the number of tennis participants has dwindled recently.

The team includes returning veteran players Claire Jaeger, Lauren Michaels and Taylor Nederlander.

A new JV coach, Janice Ashton, brings eight years of JV coaching experience. Also on the staff is assistant coach Chelsea Loomis, who will assist both the JV and varsity teams, switching to girls after assisting both boys’ teams last season.

A community outcry led to improvements on Court 4 of the Breakers home courts, which will lead to safer play for the girls this upcoming season, Davis said.

Those interested in a tryout should contact Davis at 949-831-6660 or by email at [email protected].