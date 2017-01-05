Cole Seely Races in Supercross Series

Supercross motorcycle racing kicks off Saturday, Jan. 7, at Angel Stadium and will feature Laguna Beach based rider Cole Seely.

In just two seasons of competition in the top class, Seely has asserted himself as a promising young rider and will look to build on his experience.

Seely trains with Newport Beach resident Jeff Ward, a seven-time motocross champion as well as a member of the Motorcycle Hall of Fame and the Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.