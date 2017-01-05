Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Cole Seely Races in Supercross Series

Posted On 05 Jan 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Cole Seely

Cole Seely

Supercross motorcycle racing kicks off Saturday, Jan. 7, at Angel Stadium and will feature Laguna Beach based rider Cole Seely.

In just two seasons of competition in the top class, Seely has asserted himself as a promising young rider and will look to build on his experience.

Seely trains with Newport Beach resident Jeff Ward, a seven-time motocross champion as well as a member of the Motorcycle Hall of Fame and the Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.