Collision Closes Canyon Road

Laguna Canyon Road remained closed Monday morning as utility crews worked to repair poles and wires hanging over the roadway following a one-car collision the night before, according to police.

The driver of an inbound Honda likely fell asleep at the wheel about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, and collided with a utility pole in the 2600 block of Laguna Canyon Road, Sgt. Jim Cota said.

The motorist sustained minor injuries and was transported for medical treatment, but the collision sheared the utility pole, resulting in wires hanging low over both sides of the roadway, Cota said.

Laguna Canyon Road was closed in both directions between El Toro Road and Canyon Acres Drive and remains so as of 10 a.m. Monday. There was no immediate word about when the roadway would reopen.