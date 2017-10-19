Community Activist Presents Workshop for Social Justice

Paul Kivel, a co-founder of the organization Showing Up for Racial Justice, will present material from his book “Uprooting Racism: How White People Can Work for Social Justice” during a 2 p.m. workshop Sunday Oct. 22.

The workshop takes place at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway. Purchase a ticket, $27 at paulkivel.brownpapertikets.com and also receive a copy of the book.

Writers Extend an Invite to Open Mic Night

The Third Street Writers invite all to open mic night at BC Space Gallery, 235 Forest Ave. on Thursday, Oct 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Participants can share three- to four-minute original works of fiction, non-fiction, poetry or any other spoken word performance piece. No tickets are necessary, but donations of $5 are greatly appreciated.

Local Author Celebrates Local Hero

Local author Alicia Rowe will discus her book, “Have a Home Run Day!” about Skipper Carrillo, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Hwy.

Skipper Carrillo, who will attend the event, is the extraordinary man known as “Mr. Home Run Day.” Born prematurely, he grew up with a disability and an ability to telegraph his always joyous spirit. His love of sports earned him a position with Laguna Beach High School back in the ’60s, the honor of their field being named for him and the establishment of the Skipper Carrillo Scholarship Fund, which provides assistance to high school seniors who have overcome adversity.