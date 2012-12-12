Community Datebook 12/14/12
Twig Makes It One Year
To celebrate its first anniversary, the boutique Twig will host a fashion show and tea party on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 1175 S. Coast Highway.
Beginning at 3 p.m., the fashion show will feature vintage and new clothing, t-shirts, pajamas, hats, jewelry, and scarves. Tea and pastries will be served at 2:30 p.m.
The OC Elvis will be singing and entertaining.
Using the tagline “A different kind of shop,” owners Susan Elliott and David Richardson strive to offer gifts, clothes and home accessories that are unusual and fun. Much of the merchandise is vintage or antique, such as lighting, paintings, silverware and pottery.
Garden Blooms With Song
South Laguna’s Community Garden hosts a garden sing-along on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m., Coast Highway and Eagle Rock Way.
Bring a flashlight and treats to share and join with garden musicians in harmonizing over holiday songs.
Garden supporters told their stories during a bluegrass program on 93.5 FM last Saturday.
Mission Honored With Top Grades
Mission Hospital’s Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach campus were each honored with a grade “A” hospital safety score by Washington, D.C.-based Leapfrog Group, established by purchasers of health benefits in 1998 to influence the quality and affordability of health care.
The “A” score was awarded in the latest update to the group’s report card based on preventable medical errors, injuries accidents, and infections.
“Mission Hospital is proud to be recognized as an ‘A-rated’ hospital by Leapfrog,” said Mission Hospital President and Chief Executive Kenneth D. McFarland. “Mission Hospital has long been committed to patient safety and clinical quality to ensure our patients receive the very best care. This latest affirmation provides tangible evidence of our diligent focus on safety and quality and clinical excellence.”
Compare scores at hospitalsafetyscore.org.
Radio Show Delves Into Drug Tragedies
Jodi Barber, the executive producer of the short-length film documentary “Overtaken,” discussed the dangers of prescription drug overdoses on “Real Lives in Laguna,” radio KX 93.5’s weekend talk show last Saturday, Dec. 8.
After losing her 19 year-old son Jarrod to a prescription drug overdose on Jan. 8, 2010, Jodi Barber, along with Christine Brant, produced the documentary, a short-length film featuring the struggles of addiction through the lives of young adults.
“You hear their experiences in their own words. We believe the disease of addiction is something that the world needs to know more about and truly take into consideration that accidental deaths from overdosing is in fact an epidemic,” Barber said.
Aisha Armer, 21, also appeared as a guest on the radio show. A cheerleader and high-achieving student at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Armer overdosed at a rave some three years ago. While in a coma for two weeks, she suffered two strokes and two heart attacks. She survived but suffered permanent damage to her motor skills and speech.
The filmmakers were joined by Dr. Daniel Headrick, medical director at Pacific Coast Recovery, and mediated by regular host Kym Sawtelle and guest host Dr. Jane Bening. The group discussed the dangers of prescription and illicit drug overdoses.
Using Technology for Home Automation
Laguna Friends of Architecture invite the public for a glass of wine and a discussion about technologies for automating your home Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Hotel Seven4one, 741 S. Coast Highway.
Imagine coming home to a house that knows you’ve arrived: with a touch of your garage door opener or smart phone, your home comes alive preparing for your entry. The heating system adjusts itself to the right temperature, predetermined lights turn on and your favorite music begins to play welcoming you home from your busy day.
Well it’s a reality now, and Brian Nachum, a veteran of home entertainment and smart home technology installations, will be discussing the current and future trends of home automation.
Admission is free; however $5 or $10 donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Sean McCracken at [email protected] or call 949-290-5317.
Local Finance Advisor Visits Summit
For the second consecutive year, Edward Jones financial advisor and Laguna Beach resident Ellen Pickler Harris was invited to attend Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top Women Advisors Summit held in Palm Beach, Fla., last month.
This conference, created to enhance the professional development of those who work with individual investors, represents the nation’s top women financial advisors, as well as industry decision-makers.
“It was such an honor to attend the summit and network with financial advisors who share the same focus,” said Pickler Harris. “I am excited to share what I’ve learned with my clients and my colleagues at Edward Jones.”
The conference included workshops led by the women advisors named in Barron’s June 2 issue as the top practitioners in their field.
What Brown Can Do For Laguna
The UPS Store in Laguna Beach, located at 668 N. Coast Highway, offers assistance in packaging and shipping supplies as well as printing services for newsletters, invitations and programs.
During December, Laguna residents can have UPS packages re-routed to The UPS Store, which will receive and hold packages for 24 hours free of charge.
Mondays are typically the busiest shipping days and Dec. 17-21 is expected to be the busiest shipping week of the year. Customers can ship as late as Saturday, Dec. 22 for delivery on Dec. 24.
For additional info: call 949-494-4420.
