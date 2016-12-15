In Concert, Song Lyrics Reveal a Musician’s Story

Local musician Brian Rabben will tell his story of battling and eventually defeating depression through music written by his favorite songwriters and performed by his local music heroes.

The free Wheel concert is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road. The line-up will feature The Red Oak Duo, with Storm Nilson on guitar and Grammy-nominated pianist and composer Adam Benjamin, followed by approximately two hours of music from Rabben’s band.

Rabben and his band will perform songs by Annie Lennox, Bruce Hornsby, Chris Cornell, Crash Test Dummies, Crooked Still, David Byrne, JD Souther, Jackson Browne, KD Lang, Maria Rita, Nickel Creek, Peter Gabriel, Seal, Steely Dan, Sting, Tom Petty, Vince Gill, and XTC, stitching these songs together in a “narrative sequence” designed to tell Rabben’s story through these artists’ music and lyrics.

In 2007, amid his struggle with depression, Rabben tried vipassana meditation, a form of non-religious meditation, that gave him the tools he needed to overcome his depression.

Rabben will accept cash and PayPal donations to support dhamma.org, the mental health charity through which he learned vipassana mediation. Reserve a free ticket a bit.ly/THEWHEEL.