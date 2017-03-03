Constituent’s Pleas Receive No Response

Editor:

I am writing to let my fellow Laguna residents know how unresponsive Congressman Dana Rohrabacher is to his constituents.

Several times I have requested the scheduling of a town hall meeting or an office appointment with our representative and have not gotten a response to my email requests or have been told by his Huntington Beach office aides that no meetings are scheduled in the future.

How can Rep. Rohrabacher effectively represent his constituents if he does not meet with us?

Ginger Osborne, Laguna Beach