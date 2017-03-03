Previous Story
Constituent’s Pleas Receive No Response
Posted On 02 Mar 2017
Editor:
I am writing to let my fellow Laguna residents know how unresponsive Congressman Dana Rohrabacher is to his constituents.
Several times I have requested the scheduling of a town hall meeting or an office appointment with our representative and have not gotten a response to my email requests or have been told by his Huntington Beach office aides that no meetings are scheduled in the future.
How can Rep. Rohrabacher effectively represent his constituents if he does not meet with us?
Ginger Osborne, Laguna Beach
One Comment
It would be interesting to see who pays the olde guy to be so stubbornly anti-science. There has to be something dark and disturbing if he claims to “represent” us. Sad that not enough folks hereabouts didn’t dump him at the last election, and I suppose his numbers mislead him into thinking we support his actions and positions.