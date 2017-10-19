Cookies With a Backstory Win the Prize
Residents are invited to submit their favorite family cookie recipe and the story behind it to participate in the city’s first annual holiday cookie recipe contest.
Three finalists will be selected to bake a sample batch for a tasting ceremony on Nov. 13. The first place winner’s story and recipe will be published in the city’s Community Services brochure.
Entries are due at the Susi Q Center by Oct. 31. More info: contact Adam Gufarotti, , at 949 497-0304.
Cancer Prevention Seminar Open to the Public
Health in Balance invites the public to a cancer prevention and treatment seminar at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at their office, 330 Park Ave.
Dr. Marcela Dominguez, a fellow in integrative cancer therapy through the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, will provide tips on lifestyle choices that help prevent cancer and therapy options.
RSVP to healthinbalance.com or call 949 497-2553.
Lift a Glass for a Cause
A wine tasting benefit for Tias Arms will take place at Mozambique Steakhouse, 1740 S. Coast Highway, from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.
Former Hoag Hospital nurse and Newport Beach resident Joanne Baker founded the organization that supports orphaned children in South Africa.
Since 2001, Tias Arms has raised $750,000 for its six agencies in South Africa.
Tickets at $75 each can be purchased online at http://tiasarms.org/2017-wine-tasting/ or call 949375-0616.
Leadership Workshop Offered
Petra Russell of Laguna Beach and her partner Nicole Pavelka of Los Angeles plan a leadership workshop beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 in Irvine.
The Energy Leadership facilitators offer instruction on achieving success. The cost is $249. More info: [email protected] or call 949 750-9755.
Dump Unused Medicine Responsibly
On National Prescription Take Back Day, Saturday, Oct. 28, medications can be disposed of at the Laguna Beach Police Department, 505 Forest Ave., with no questions asked.
No syringes, medical waste, or hazardous waste are allowed. Do not flush medications down the toilet or drain. To safely dispose of drugs at home, crush the pills and mix with an undesirable substance such as cat litter, used coffee grounds or food waste, then seal in a disposable container such as an empty margarine tub, sauce jar or sandwich bag and place in the trash, says an announcement from Mission Hospital.
Preparing for Winter Rains
Owners of businesses located near flood hazards are requested to train their employees on how to install flood prevention devices on Monday, Oct. 23, says a statement from the city manager. This is a voluntary educational emergency preparedness training event encouraged by FEMA.
Run 10 to Feed 10
A 10-kilometer run sets out at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 from Crystal Cove State Park.
Proceeds from the $35 registration fee will benefit the Laguna Food Pantry. Register or donate now at run10feed10Laguna.com.
Congressional Candidate Continues Push to Aid College Students
Laguna Beach real estate broker Boyd Roberts, a Democratic contestant in the 48th Congressional District that includes Laguna Beach, amended his 2018 ballot initiative calling for the creation of University of California Online, which is under review by the state attorney general.
His bill proposes making all classes accessible on line to allow students to enroll in impacted classes and finish their degrees at their own pace.
The addition to the bill, turned in a day shy of the cutoff date, calls for an extra fee to out-of-state students to fund in-state scholarships, food pantries and student housing.