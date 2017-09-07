Dance Leaps on Stage, Studio and Screen

The 13th annual Laguna Dance Festival breaks new ground in contemporary dance with performances by the legendary Paul Taylor Dance Company from New York and Ballet BC, from Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 14 – 17 at Laguna Playhouse.

“Ballet BC brings an authentic physicality and fresh perspective to contemporary ballet, the repertory is exciting and the dancers are beautifully dynamic and stunning to watch on the stage. The performance will be electric!” promises Jodie Gates, the festival’s founding director.

Performances Friday and Sunday, Sept 15 and 17, highlight the choreographic language of Ballet BC’s Artistic Director, Emily Molnar.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company, known for dynamic modern choreography, performs Thursday and Saturday Sept 14 and 16. Performances will include three works: “Esplanade,” set to two Bach violin concertos; “Arden Court,” a space age ballet set to 18th century music; and “Piazzolla Caldera,” a sensual exposé of tango reinterpreted with modern dance.

Off the stage, the Festival screens the Academy Award-nominated documentary “Paul Taylor: Dancemaker” at Laguna Art Museum Saturday, Sept 9, at 6 p.m. The presentation is free to museum members. The film will be introduced by Patrick Corbin, a former principle dancer.

“Backstage with Paul Taylor” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, is the Festival’s first Backstage event, featuring two Paul Taylor principle dancers in a 45-minute free on-stage rehearsal demonstration at Laguna Playhouse. The evening prepares the audience for the upcoming shows and will be an informal event with a focus on three duets choreographed by Paul Taylor.

“This year’s Festival once again brings to Orange County the most exciting dancers to grace international stages,” says Gates. “Ballet BC is an astonishing international contemporary company with a repertory of movement second to none and the one and only Paul Taylor Dance Company will present three of their greatest works by one of the world’s leading modern dance legend’s, Paul Taylor. A winning combination for dance lovers.”

Tickets range from $35 for students to $75 for the Saturday night show with a post-reception with the company. Tickets and information at www.lagunadancefestival.org or Laguna Playhouse Box Office: 949.497.2787.

Line Up:

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. “Dancemaker” at Laguna Art Museum.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., Backstage with Paul Taylor Dance Company.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., Paul Taylor Dance Company Performance, pre-show talk, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., Ballet BC Performance, pre-show talk, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., Paul Taylor Dance Company.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m., Ballet BC Performance, pre-show talk, 1 p.m.

All performances at Laguna Playhouse except as noted.