A Decoy to Deter Engine-Gunning Vehicles?

Editor,

I moved to Laguna Beach four months ago and never want to leave. I love the beauty, the small town village feel and most of the people. I say “most” because a chronic problem has tarnished the overall Laguna Beach experience:

Early in the morning on weekends, and late at night during the week, usually around midnight when the bars start to clear out, loud cars (Ferraris, Porshes, Corvettes, Lamborghinis, etc.) and ridiculously modified motorcycles race up and down Coast Highway in front of Main Beach. The noise is deafening and wakes residents up every time.

Why isn’t the Laguna Beach Police Department ending and or preventing this illegal nuisance?

If the answer is resources, and the police chief truly doesn’t have the resources necessary to effectively handle the problem, perhaps simple creative solutions (e.g. parking an inactive police vehicle in one of the gas stations or at a parking meter on Coast Highway) will help minimize the illegal activity.

I look forward to your thoughts.

Michael Sanchez, Laguna Beach