A Decoy to Deter Engine-Gunning Vehicles?
Editor,
I moved to Laguna Beach four months ago and never want to leave. I love the beauty, the small town village feel and most of the people. I say “most” because a chronic problem has tarnished the overall Laguna Beach experience:
Early in the morning on weekends, and late at night during the week, usually around midnight when the bars start to clear out, loud cars (Ferraris, Porshes, Corvettes, Lamborghinis, etc.) and ridiculously modified motorcycles race up and down Coast Highway in front of Main Beach. The noise is deafening and wakes residents up every time.
Why isn’t the Laguna Beach Police Department ending and or preventing this illegal nuisance?
If the answer is resources, and the police chief truly doesn’t have the resources necessary to effectively handle the problem, perhaps simple creative solutions (e.g. parking an inactive police vehicle in one of the gas stations or at a parking meter on Coast Highway) will help minimize the illegal activity.
I look forward to your thoughts.
Michael Sanchez, Laguna Beach
I agree completely! Quite a few of these loud vehicles originate from our neighborhood streets and we listen to the noise as they travel down into town. Later they awaken us when returning from dinner or drinks.
California law requires that all vehicles must be equipped with an adequate muffler to prevent excessive noise level greater than 95 decibels,
I assume there haven’t been enough complaints to the local police department to make this a priority issue.
These motorcycles are ruining a lovely coastal town. I dont understand how its ok for a few people to have the right to disrupt and disturb all those people just minding their own business and spending time with their friends and family. You literally have to stop whatever you are doing and wait for these fat slobs to ride past you before you can get on with your day. Its sickening. My ears are still sore a day later after riding past two bikers with exhaust so loud i could hardly drive my vehicle and my ears were completely blown out.