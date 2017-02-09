Dissenter’s Viewpoint Receives Outpouring of Support

Editor,

“Thank you, thank you, to the many, many people who reached out to support and thank me for my “Lesson in Intolerance” column, and for exposing the ugly underbelly of the protestors with their intolerance and hatred of anyone with an opposing viewpoint.

The outpouring of support by email, phone and Linked-In was inspiring, and let me know that the silent majority is very strong, even in this left coast state. Many said they were afraid to speak out for fear of the backlash in this town, to be “outed” by their neighbors for their conservative views, and said that my column confirmed their worst fears.

How sad is that for our little beach community? As for me, I will continue to stand up to and expose these bullies. And to the attacking letter writers, I knew you would twist facts to punish my views so I was amused by your letters, which attempted to defend and excuse the shameful conduct of the protestors, or of any opposing viewpoint, like at a college campus or sports game. How sad for our country. Billy, Billy, Billy. Tyrone, Tyrone, Tyrone.

Next time, I’ll bring a go-pro or video camera so the facts can speak for themselves. Wonder if Billy will put that audio on his radio show? Nothing like a recording to force one to reckon with the facts as they are, not as you wish them to be.

And thanks again to the Indy and StuNews for publishing my article, as few in the mainstream media are willing to publish the “other side.”

Jennifer Zeiter, Laguna Beach