‘Doctor Shopping’ Patient Arrested

A Mission Hospital case manager in Laguna Beach who recognized a former patient admitted at a sister facility under a different name led to the arrest of a woman suspected of drug fraud, police said.

When police searched the would-be patient’s handbag, they found discharge papers dating back to March from nine area hospitals and a potpourri of prescription drugs, including some opioids, Cota said. The discharge papers and drugs all had varying names, he said.

“She’s playing the system; she’s a pill popper,” Cota said.

Tenetra Jones, 31, of Houston, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 2, for suspicion of providing false information for medical services and entering a business with the intent to defraud. She was held for $50,000 bail.

Hospital employees told police Jones was transported from San Clemente by paramedics. She tried to walk out when hospital personnel rejected her request for a drug as the dosage was too high, Cota said.

Officers found no indication Jones was selling the 30 different drugs in her handbag that she had obtained while “doctor shopping,” said Cota, who speculated that Jones resorted to faking an ailment to obtain drugs for her own need rather than buying drugs on the black market.

Monday, July 31

Pedestrian stop. 20600 Laguna Canyon Road. 8:28 a.m. Eddward James McCord, 29, was arrested for violating a registration requirement. Bail was set at $20,000.

Traffic collision. Emerald Bay. 9 a.m. A motorcyclist was injured in a collision that resulted in a lane closure.

Grand theft. 300 block of Alta Vista Way. 11 a.m. A golf bag and clubs valued at more than $5,000 were taken earlier from a vehicle.

Vandalism. 100 block of Thalia St. 12:37 p.m. A witness who observed a tagger in action resulted in the arrest of Dylan Hyman and Vincent Thomas Podegracz, 19-year-olds from Redondo Beach, for suspicion of minor drug charges. Hyman also faces a felony vandalism charge.

Petty theft. 600 block of Park Ave. 1:24 p.m. A tote bag with a tablet computer and password book were stolen.

Stolen vehicle. 31600 block of Coast Hwy. 6:15 p.m. A neighbor observed a woman drive away a few hours earlier.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Traffic collision. 1900 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 7 a.m. A motorist was extricated from a vehicle that collided with a pole.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Pedestrian stop. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. James Eugene Leis, 28, of San Clemente, was arrested for a no bail warrant.

Theft. 400 block of Jasmine St. 1:31 p.m. Medication that included a controlled substance was taken from a front porch package.

Fraud. 500 block of Forest Ave. 2:49 p.m. A man learned he had become the victim of identity theft when an employee background check turned up an outstanding arrest warrant.

Stolen vehicle. 3 p.m. Glenneyre St. Mikala Cante Brown, 51, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, methamphetamine, and a narcotic pipe. She told police she did not return the vehicle to its owner because she was mad at him.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Grand theft. 300 block of Broadway St. 2:54 p.m. A $1,700 computer dropped off for mailing never arrived.

Friday, Aug. 4

Traffic stop. 400 block of N. Coast Hwy. A 23-year-old Laguna Beach transient was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Traffic stop. Table Rock Drive. A 26-year-old Laguna Niguel woman was cited for DUI.

Vandalism. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 3:13 a.m. A window was smashed in a vehicle.

Drunk driving. Brooks St. 3:57 a.m. A 23-year-old Pico Rivera man was cited for DUI.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Traffic stop. 500 block of Forest Ave. 2 a.m. A 26-year-old Foothill Ranch man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Vista del Sol. 2 a.m. A 25-year-old Mission Viejo woman was cited for DUI.