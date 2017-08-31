Documentary Spotlights a Honey of a Gal

Gloria Fickling, a writer known for the 1957 “Honey West” book and a 1965 television series, is the subject of 30-minute documentary film that will be screened Friday, Sept. 1, at Seven Degrees, 861 Laguna Canyon Road.

The public is welcome to attend the 6 and 9 p.m. showings organized by Sande St. John, which is also a 92nd birthday tribute for the petite resident always game to kick up her heels at any get-together.

Documentary filmmaker Laura Varela directed “Honey West: The Gloria Fickling Story,” reveals how Fickling’s character transformed women’s roles in television. The film is a venture of Linda de la Vina, whose Vinjer production company is developing a feature film on the Honey West franchise. De la Vina is affiliated with Alamo City Studios in San Antonio, Tex.

Dance Festival Raises the Bar With Master Classes

Master classes with dance masters and an on-stage rehearsal are part of this year’s expanded Laguna Dance Festival.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company of New York City comes to the Laguna Playhouse stage Thursday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. A pre-show talk takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and the Saturday show includes a post show reception. Tickets, $35-$75 are available at lagunadancefestival.org

Master classes will offer an opportunity for aspiring dancers and dance professionals to learn from Patrick Corbin, alum of the Paul Taylor Company, who will conduct a master class Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12- 2 p.m.

Another master class will be offered with Ballet BC’s rehearsal director, Makaila Wallace, on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The British Columbia company performs on Friday, Sept.15 at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. with a pre-show talk with artistic director at 1 p.m. Tickets are $35 for students and $65 for adults.

Master classes are held at Laguna High School. Tickets are $25 for students, $15 for observers. Students must be age 12 or older and at an intermediate or advanced level. Students can purchase a master class-performance package ticket of $50. There is also a group rate for ten or more students taking the Sunday morning Ballet BC class followed by the matinee performance.

A free event, “Backstage with Paul Taylor Dance Company” features Patrick Corbin and two of the company’s lead dancers in a rehearsal on stage at the Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd., at 7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 13.

Appreciate Music With Better Insights

Live! Music Insights, increasing music appreciation in an entertaining way, features Roxanna Ward in a performance and discussion entitled “Do you hear what I hear?”

The community education project of Laguna Beach Live! takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 18, at the Woman’s Club, 286 St Ann’s Dr.

Ward, a vocal coach and choral director at Laguna Beach High School, works professionally as a rehearsal pianist, dance arranger and composer. The Laguna Beach resident is also a founding board member of No Square Theatre.

The event is free for Laguna Beach Live! members and $15 tuition for non-members. RSVP to 949 715-9713.