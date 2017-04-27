Doing Good

Come to the Cabaret

Pianist Gary Matsumoto will accompany Kathi Gillmore, Claire Howell, and Charlene Mignault as they sing French classics and cabaret favorites at a fundraising party Sunday, April 30, for Laguna Outreach for Community Art.

The 4-7 p.m. event takes place at the Sandra Jones Campbell studio, 2173 Laguna Canyon Road. Guests can expect homemade appetizers, wines, and crepes, a hat-decorating station and an array of art for sale.

Tickets are $50 and VIP tickets of $100 include early admission, a champagne kick-off and a musical performance. Tickets: LOCAarts.org or call 949-363-4700.

Taste Wines from Around the World

The Rotary Club hosts its annual Grapes for Grads student scholarship fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Tivoli Too, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.

Attendees may taste as many wines as they like while enjoying live music by Magnolia Memoir, art demonstrations by the students of Laguna College of Art + Design, food provided by the Wine Gallery and a silent auction.

Admission is $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Attendees must be 21 to enter. Tickets: www.GrapesForGrads.com or through Jeffrey Redeker at 949 371-7595

PantryPalooza Resurfaces to Rock the Town

The Laguna Food Pantry will rock downtown with its third annual PantryPalooza happy hour fundraiser with live music by The Agave Bros., 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the White House Restaurant, 340 S. Coast Highway.

Opportunity drawing tickets will be sold to win a two-night stay at the Montage Laguna Beach and a dinner at the Surf & Sand Resort.

Tickets, $75, include food and a drink and are available at www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Guests must be 21 or older.

The pantry, open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, provides free groceries to 300 low-income families weekly. New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121 www.lagunafoodpantry.org.