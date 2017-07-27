Doing Good

Realtors’ Grant Helps Seniors Stay in Their Homes

The Laguna Board of Realtors was awarded a $14,380 grant from its national association to support activities that create and expand affordable housing opportunities, the organization says in a statement.

In alliance with Laguna Beach Seniors, Inc. and a city Senior Housing Task Force, the board plans to promote Lifelong Laguna, programs and services to help aging residents remain in their homes.

Foundation’s Film Screening Proves a Success

With My Own Two Hands Foundation’s fourth annual fundraiser raised over $106,000 on Sunday, July 9, with a screening of the documentary “Drop of Life” by Circle3Production at the Port Theater in Corona del Mar.

The Laguna Beach-based non-profit aims to provide water and agriculture projects that fund education and create self-reliant communities in Africa.

The foundation was also awarded a $69,000 grant from Irvine Rotary.

More info: http://www.withmyown2hands.org/

Sister Cities Salute French Holiday

Members of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association attended a Bastille Day party at the home of France’s consul general in Beverly Hills earilier this month.

Also in attendance were LBSCA founding members Fred and Jennifer Karam.

Bastille Day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison on July 14, 1789, by angry Parisian crowds, a turning point in the French Revolution.

Festivities take place throughout France.