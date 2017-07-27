Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Doing Good

Posted On 27 Jul 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Realtors’ Grant Helps Seniors Stay in Their Homes

From left, organizers of Lifelong Laguna, Kristine Thalman and John Fay, receive financial backing from leaders of the Laguna Board of Realtors, Lauriann Meyer and Charles Brickell, executive director and president, respectively.

From left, organizers of Lifelong Laguna, Kristine Thalman and John Fay, receive financial backing from leaders of the Laguna Board of Realtors, Lauriann Meyer and Charles Brickell, executive director and president, respectively.

The Laguna Board of Realtors was awarded a $14,380 grant from its national association to support activities that create and expand affordable housing opportunities, the organization says in a statement.

In alliance with Laguna Beach Seniors, Inc. and a city Senior Housing Task Force, the board plans to promote Lifelong Laguna, programs and services to help aging residents remain in their homes.

 

 

 

Foundation’s Film Screening Proves a Success

With My Own Two Hands Foundation’s fourth annual fundraiser raised over $106,000 on Sunday, July 9, with a screening of the documentary “Drop of Life” by Circle3Production at the Port Theater in Corona del Mar.

The Laguna Beach-based non-profit aims to provide water and agriculture projects that fund education and create self-reliant communities in Africa.

The foundation was also awarded a $69,000 grant from Irvine Rotary.

More info: http://www.withmyown2hands.org/

 

From left, guest speaker Maggie Mwangi, foundation founder Lindsey Pluimer, sponsor Brett Bradshaw, NFL player DeMarcus Ware, Angela Daniels and television sports show host Stan Verrett.

From left, guest speaker Maggie Mwangi, foundation founder Lindsey Pluimer, sponsor Brett Bradshaw, NFL player DeMarcus Ware, Angela Daniels and television sports show host Stan Verrett.

 

Sister Cities Salute French Holiday

Members of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association attended a Bastille Day party at the home of France’s consul general in Beverly Hills earilier this month.

Also in attendance were LBSCA founding members Fred and Jennifer Karam.

Bastille Day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison on July 14, 1789, by angry Parisian crowds, a turning point in the French Revolution.

Festivities take place throughout France.

 

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.