Doing Good

Car Dealer Marks its Millionth Deal

To mark the sale of 1 million vehicles, Wilson Automotive, based in Orange, donated a new Toyota Tundra to the Orangewood Children’s Foundation, which sold the car for $55,000 at a fundraising event.

Laguna Beach residents David and Holly Wilson received a Golden Heart Award at the benefit on March 11. Wilson was the first car dealer in history to sell 500,000 Toyota/Lexus vehicles. When he hit that milestone in 2014, he also donated a car to charity, says a company statement.

Hospital Installs New MRI

A new magnetic resonance imaging machine was installed recently in the Mission Hospital Laguna Beach emergency department.

The improvements were funded through a $10 million gift to enhance emergency services made by local residents Sue and Bill Gross in 2014.

The machine will go into use next month, says a hospital statement.

Boys and Girls Club Rolls Out Fundraising Roster

The 17th Annual Art of Giving Gala, “The Rat Pack is Back,” will take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Montage resort.

Starting off with a cocktail hour, the evening continues with dinner and a live auction followed by dancing with some Rat Pack inspired tunes.

The third annual Night Under the Stars benefits the Lake Forest Club on Saturday, June 3, at the Hyundai Capital Building in Irvine; the 17th annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in July benefits Laguna’s Bluebird Branch; the fourth Night at the Ranch in Laguna Beach is set for Sept. 22; and the ninth annual Girls Night Out returns to Holly Wilson’s home Sept. 28.

The club welcomes the entire community to join their events. Learn more at www.bgclagunabeach.org.