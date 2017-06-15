Donors Provide a Windfall in Student Scholarships

By Charlie Warner, Special to the Independent

Described by an organizer as a “unique night,” the high school Honors Convocation featured 129 financial donors who met 130 seniors that applied and won scholarships, with many presenters personally handing the students $386,175 in awards on Friday, June 9.

The total amount given away totaled about $6,000 more than last year .

Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation President Ketta Brown emphasized the honor conferred on the graduating class of 2017. “These are people who believe in you even though most of them don’t know you,” she said of the donors.

One recipient was Bruce Knill, an all-star athlete who received a particularly special scholarship. An alumnus of West Point, the U.S. Military Academy, handed Bruce a plaque and announced that the LBHS graduate would be getting a free education, admitted to the highly selective officer training school of 4,300 cadets.

By comparison, the average cost of a four-year private U.S. college is $45,370, according to the College Board. On top of that, Bruce will be earning more than $900 a month, which will only grow over time. “It’s a great school. You get something there that can’t be found elsewhere,” said Bruce of the school.

“We had nine new scholarships this year and I continue to be moved by the generosity of our community. We are always looking for new donors that would like to invest in the lives of our students,” said Lynn Gregory, the LBHS scholarship and financial aid specialist.

The Festival of Arts was one of the night’s largest donors, giving $30,000 to students for various achievements in the arts, including scholarships in visual arts, performing arts and film.

Other scholarships given by local organizations included the Boys and Girls Club, a hefty scholarship given to community college goers, Friends of the Laguna Library, The Laguna Beach Business Club, the Laguna Beach Garden Club, Laguna Beach Live!, the Laguna Board of Realtors, No Square Theater, Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, The Sawdust Festival, Village Laguna and the Woman’s Club, among many others. There was even an “I love Laguna” Scholarship.

Scholarship Awards

A. H. Robertson Memorial Scholarship $500.00

Kirsten Landsiedel

AAUW, Laguna Beach Branch Scholarship $3,000.00

Kaden Matheson

Isabella Musiol

Olivia Vera

Allen Bell Memorial Scholarship Fund $1,000.00

Summer Clawson

Cole Paxson

American Legion Post 222 Citizenship Award $500.00

Callista Helms

Anna Mary Beck Business Administration Scholarship $4,000.00

Colette Hammett

April and Daphne Crevier Memorial Scholarships $10,000.00

Michaela Bryant

Lucile Fontenot

Alec Fritschmann

Ruby Green

Daniel Herger

Marissa Lee

Dallin Luedtke

Dylan Soloff

Chloe Stuart

Charlotte Watkins

Arthur B. Harward Memorial Scholarship $2,200.00

Ryan Meisberger

Assistance League of Laguna Beach Scholarship $35,000.00

Michaela Bryant

Lillian Cook

Jack Dickerson

Timothee Galmiche

Ruby Green

Daniel Herger

Marissa Lee

Dylan Soloff

Yasmeen Tarazi

AYSO, Region 86, Laguna Beach Scholarship $1,000.00

Madison Sinclair

Barbara Diamond Excellence in Journalism Award $500.00

Kamryn George

Barbara Flemming Williams Scholarship $2,500.00

William Bonn

Barbara Laird ROP Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Roman Cerdas

Bass Family Scholarship $600.00

Kaden Matheson

Bill O’Brien, Class of ’57, Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Ryan Whitlock

Blakemore Family Design Scholarship $1,000.00

Joshua Kramer

Bonnie S. Lang Memorial Scholarship $500.00

Alexandria Hinmon

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Scholarship – Bluebird Branch $500.00

Rachel Kenney

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Scholarship – Canyon $1,000.00

Branch

Alec Fritschmann

Madison Sinclair

Brandon Balsiger – Post Memorial Scholarship $4,000.00

Anneliese Douglass

Kathleen Kimball

Breaker Opportunity Fund $5,250.00

Angelique Begay

Latifa Berri

Ethan Gee

Katherine Hayden

Aidan Hope

Noah Kilburg

Lauren LaMontagne

Jake Onodera

Isabella Orr

Cole Paxson

Grant Potratz

Dexter Russo

Emma Scott

Camron Blackburn Memorial Scholarship $5,000.00

Olivia Vera

Charlotte W. Munro Scholarship $500.00

Katie Williams

Christian Service Award $1,500.00

William Bonn

Maya Clemons

Thomas Gregory

Jake Onodera

Anika Pitz

Bayley Thomas

Citizens Business Bank Scholarship $700.00

Isabella Orr

Claes Andersen Hospitality Scholarship Fund $1,500.00

Hunter Sokolovic

CLARK Family Scholarship $500.00

Samantha Berk

Class of 2015 Spirit Award $1,000.00

Hunter Mills

Coldwell Banker Aspiring Agents Award $2,000.00

Lucile Fontenot

Colladay Family Scholarship $2,000.00

Daniel Herger

Uta Urushido

College and Career Advantage Distinguished Student Award $500.00

Dillon Gaboury

Community Learning Center Scholarship $1,200.00

Jake Mangus

Courtney Kelley Cohen Memorial Scholarship $3,000.00

Daniel Herger

Dallin Luedtke

CSEA, California School Employees Association, Laguna Beach $500.00

Chapter #131 Scholarship

Thomas Gregory

Dallas and Les Billinger Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Sabrina Flagstad

Sarina Solis

Daughters of the American Revolution Award(s) $500.00

Claire Black

Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award $250.00

Kaden Matheson

David and Betsy Paul Memorial Acting Scholarship $500.00

Bayley Thomas

Diane Alpert ‘I Love Laguna’ Scholarship $500.00

Quinlan Seely

Dick Metz Surf Foundation Scholarship $1,000.00

Anika Pitz

Don Kucera Memorial Scholarship $500.00

Rosaria Morreale

Dr. Robert E. French Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Ana Kelly

Dr. Steven and Mrs. Lor Speach Community College Scholarship $7,000.00

Alexis Amaradio

Crystal Curras

Tiana Farhang

Lucile Fontenot

Kamryn George

Citlalli Hernandez

Zane Herr

Cameron Jones

Dante Madrigal

Lania Paul

Reno Sammons

Yasmeen Tarazi

Jack Tyrrell

Katie Williams

Dr. William White Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Arianna Brenes

Driven to the Max Award $3,000.00

Brynn Anderson

Matthew Hayes

Dylan Soloff

Ebell Club Scholarship(s) $4,000.00

Emily Addis

Liam Duncan

Ava Pacheco

Madison Sinclair

Eric Abernathy Memorial Scholarship $500.00

Joshua Kramer

Exxon Mobile Excellence in Science $500.00

Autumn Geil

Festival of Arts Scholarship – Film $1,800.00

Wyatt Shipp

Festival of Arts Scholarship – Performing Arts $16,000.00

Jordan Burton

Carmen Fernandez

Elliet Glade

Vivian Gould

Elijah Meisse

Rosaria Morreale

Jack Smith

Bayley Thomas

Ryan Zipstein

Festival of Arts Scholarship – Visual Arts $12,600.00

Kendyl Brennan

Michaela Bryant

Regan Caraher

Katya Cox-Kruger

Isabella Diaz-Anderson

Carly Hodes

Joshua Kramer

First Team / Christie’s International Scholarship $2,400.00

Grace Wellsfry

FOA Foundation Scholarship $1,500.00

Jack Smith

Fred Pratley Memorial Scholarship $500.00

Ryan Meisberger

French Foreign Language Achievement Award $5,250.00

Emily Addis

Latifa Berri

Katya Cox-Kruger

Timothee Galmiche

Eva Johnson

Kathleen Kimball

Will Kramer

Lauren LaMontagne

Vanessa Lortal

Isabella Musiol

Dexter Russo

Ali Samanifard

Friends of Laguna Library Scholarship $1,000.00

Emily Addis

Gerald A Neumann Memorial Scholarship $500.00

Olivia Vera

Gerald A. Dennis Scholarship $500.00

Paige Pattillo

Hanson, Wilson, Tempest Sober Service Award $15,000.00

Elliet Glade

Daniel Levinstein

Ava Pacheco

Heart & Soul Award $2,500.00

Kayla LePage

Torrey Menne

Heather Brobeck Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Kaden Matheson

Helen F. & Alan E. Adams Memorial Scholarship $3,000.00

Arianna Brenes

Carmen Fernandez

Kamryn George

Eva Johnson

Milana LaRosa

Isabella Musiol

I Define Me Scholarship $5,000.00

Samantha Berk

Thomas Gregory

Karly Peterson

Integrity Award $2,000.00

Integrity Award

Jack Dickerson

Matthew Hodes

James Patrick Vincent and Marian Pickens Fagan Scholarship $9,600.00

Fund

Liam Duncan

Isabella Musiol

Jennifer Lynn Bammer Memorial Scholarship $500.00

Katie Williams

Jerome Karp Scholarship $500.00

Barry Greenough

Joe Thurston Scholarship Fund $10,000.00

Danielle Conklin

Fiona Didato

Raymond Hunter

Christine Johnson

Joseph Laptin

Torrey Menne

Ayrton Svenson

Lucas Toro

Alexandra Wilson

Luke Winter

Joey Masella Scholarship $500.00

Reno Sammons

Juan Castano Memorial Scholarship $750.00

Gordon Pike

Julia Thomson Memorial Scholarship $500.00

Kaden Matheson

K.I.M. “Keep Imagining More” Scholarship $5,000.00

Kamryn George

Marissa Lee

Karly Peterson

Reno Sammons

Grace Wellsfry

Kea Simon Medical Scholarship $1,000.00

Anneliese Douglass

Keith Childers Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Callista Helms

Kenneth G. Beyer Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Arianna Brenes

Laguna Beach Business Club Entrepreneurial Scholarship $2,000.00

Connor Brashier

Lucien Georges

Laguna Beach Garden Club Scholarship $4,500.00

Daniel Herger

Laguna Beach Historical Society Scholarship $1,000.00

Kaden Matheson

Laguna Beach Live! Scholarship $1,000.00

Jonah Reynolds

Laguna Beach Marine Safety Association LBHS Scholarship $2,000.00

Chloe Flora

Grace Wellsfry

Laguna Beach Unified Faculty Association Scholarship $1,500.00

Paige Kesler

Laguna Board of REALTORS and Affiliates’ Charitable $2,250.00

Assistance Fund

Kendyl Brennan

Carmen Fernandez

Joshua Kramer

Laguna Community Concert Band Scholarship $500.00

Rosaria Morreale

Laguna Dance Festival Scholarship $1,000.00

Jordan Burton

Laguna Greenbelt Inc. Scholarship $1,500.00

Evan Haglund

LBHS Alumni Scholarship $3,500.00

Connor Brashier

Kendyl Brennan

Brooke Bunn

Nicole Davidson

Barry Greenough

Eva Johnson

Cameron Jones

LBHS Athletic Boosters Scholarship Award $2,000.00

Connor Coscino

Elliet Glade

LBHS Band Boosters Scholarship $2,475.00

Justin Flemming-

Aidan Hope

Elijah Meisse

Rosaria Morreale

Ali Samanifard

Jack Smith

LBHS Class of 1998 Scholarship $500.00

Lania Paul

LBHS Faculty La Vern Dugger Family Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Barry Greenough

LBHS Surf Team Scholarship $4,000.00

Dante Madrigal

Anika Pitz

Les Chatham Memorial Award, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5868 $500.00

Rosaria Morreale

Lila Zali Memorial Dance Scholarship $1,000.00

Jordan Burton

Linda and Joseph Leighton Memorial Scholarship $13,000.00

Alec Fritschmann

Dylan Soloff

Lique Hoskins Trust Scholarship $3,000.00

Leonardo Lahijani

Victoria Mastrocola

Little Church by the Sea Scholarship $2,000.00

Christian Marron

Grace Wellsfry

Lu Campbell Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Carly Hodes

Luby Family Musical Theater Scholarship $1,000.00

Carmen Fernandez

Elliet Glade

MacGillivray-Freeman Film Award(s) $2,000.00

Wyatt Shipp

Ryan Zipstein

Marc Pitz Memorial Scholarship $2,000.00

Annabella Baldridge

Camden Benson

Margaret Louise Cox Memorial Scholarship $500.00

Elijah Meisse

Mark Tiner Memorial Scholarship $2,000.00

Samantha Berk

Joshua Kramer

Mark Tiner Memorial Spirit Award $1,000.00

Barry Greenough

Massen Greene Foundation Scholarship $20,000.00

Jack Dickerson

Evan Haglund

Daniel Herger

Christian Marron

Masson Foundation Water Polo Scholarship $10,000.00

Claire Sonne

Judge Washer

Matthew Reedy Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Connor Coscino

McPhisto Society Award $500.00

Joshua Kramer

Melvin J. Tonkon MD Medical Scholarship $4,000.00

Autumn Geil

Moe Money $1,250.00

Elliet Glade

Wyatt Shipp

Myrna Heitel Music Scholarship $1,000.00

Rosaria Morreale

Jack Smith

Naude Family ‘Clean Ocean’ Scholarship $2,000.00

Jack Dickerson

Anika Pitz

No Runner Left Behind Scholarship $2,000.00

Callista Helms

Ana Kelly

Noah Kilburg

Michael Sivetts

No Square Scholarship $2,000.00

Elliet Glade

Elijah Meisse

Nolan Watters Memorial Scholarship $1,500.00

Lillian Cook

Olga Tursini Torriero Linguistics Award $1,000.00

Paige Pattillo

P & M Herbert Family Scholarship $1,000.00

Michaela Bryant

Patsy Ann Weaver Scholarship $4,500.00

Carmen Fernandez

Paul Wollam Memorial Scholarship $1,000.00

Hunter Vandertoll

Red Guyer Athletic Scholarship $500.00

Barry Greenough

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach ‘Grapes for Grads’ Business $2,000.00

Scholarship

Colette Hammett

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach ‘Grapes for Grads’ STEM $2,000.00

Scholarship

Joshua Kramer

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach ‘Grapes for Grads’ STEM $4,700.00

Scholarship with Financial Need

Maya Clemons

Timothee Galmiche

Kirsten Landsiedel

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach Harry Bithell ‘Service Above Self’ $4,350.00

Scholarship

Thomas Gregory

Bayley Thomas

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach Student of the Month $4,700.00

Katya Cox-Kruger

Jake Dameshek

Nicole Davidson

Liam Duncan

Autumn Geil

Kirsten Landsiedel

Elijah Meisse

Grant Potratz

Yasmeen Tarazi

Olivia Vera

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach Youth Service Scholarship $6,000.00

Alexandria Hinmon

Madison Sinclair

Sawdust Visual Arts Scholarship(s) $5,000.00

Kendyl Brennan

Katya Cox-Kruger

Schools First Federal Credit Union Scholarship $500.00

Rosaria Morreale

Skipper Carrillo Scholarship $500.00

Annabella Baldridge

Soroptimist International of Laguna Beach – Alberta Patterson $2,000.00

Scholarship

Paige Kesler

Kaden Matheson

Soroptimist International of Laguna Beach – Special Achievement $7,000.00

Awards

Annabella Baldridge

Maya Clemons

Hayley Hidalgo

Eva Johnson

Marissa Lee

Isabella Musiol

Madison Sinclair

Yasmeen Tarazi

Grace Wellsfry

Soroptimist International of Laguna Beach Violet Richardson $1,000.00

Award

Lillian Cook

Ten Boys Good Sportsman Scholarship $2,500.00

Will Kramer

Anika Pitz

The Roger Shew Memorial Scholarship $1,500.00

Elijah Meisse

Jack Smith

The Skipper Lynn Laguna Beach Seniors Scholarship $1,000.00

Madison Sinclair

TOW PTA Scholarship $1,000.00

Kenzie Wolff

Trade or Vocational School Achievement Award $5,000.00

Jake Mangus

Maxwell Woodburn

United States Military Academy Appointment $0.00

Bruce Knill

Village Laguna Annual Scholarship $1,000.00

Alexandria Hinmon

Walt Lawson Student Service Challenge Scholarship $500.00

Samantha Berk

Warren B. Blossom Memorial Golf Scholarship $500.00

Dante Madrigal

Emma Scott

William R. Stapleton Memorial Scholarship $850.00

Connor Brashier

Winston and Dorothy Updegraff Memorial Scholarship $500.00

Madison Sinclair

Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach Scholarship $2,000.00

Katya Cox-Kruger

Grace Wellsfry