Doris Fox Marcom, 98, a 50 plus year Laguna Beach resident, passed away March 27, 2017.

Born in Ballinger, Tex., and raised on a large sheep ranch, she and her husband Roy Marcom Jr. moved to Laguna Beach from Shreveport , La., in 1948 , establishing the Roy Marcom Jr. Insurance Agency. Their son John Marcom continues that business today.

Marcom loved Laguna Beach and participated in many community services. A past president of the local Ebell Club, she was also an early active member of the support organization for Children’s Hospital of Orange County, South Coast Medical Center auxiliary and enthusiastic supporter of the Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade.

A lover of the outdoors from her West Texas roots, she developed a special kinship with the Anne Robinson family of Trabuco and spent many wonderful times camping and hiking their ranch in the shadow of Saddleback mountain.

Marcom is survived by her sons John and Roy and grandchildren Minka, Trevor, Natalie, Caitlin and Scott.