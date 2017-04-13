Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Doris Fox Marcom

Posted On 13 Apr 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Doris and Roy Marcom

Doris Fox Marcom, 98, a 50 plus year Laguna Beach resident, passed away March 27, 2017.

Born in Ballinger, Tex., and raised on a large sheep ranch, she and her husband Roy Marcom Jr. moved to Laguna Beach from Shreveport , La., in 1948 , establishing the Roy Marcom Jr. Insurance Agency. Their son John Marcom continues that business today.

Marcom loved Laguna Beach and participated in many community services. A past president of the local Ebell Club, she was also an early active member of the support organization for Children’s Hospital of Orange County, South Coast Medical Center auxiliary and enthusiastic supporter of the Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade.

A lover of the outdoors from her West Texas roots, she developed a special kinship with the Anne Robinson family of Trabuco and spent many wonderful times camping and hiking their ranch in the shadow of Saddleback mountain.

Marcom is survived by her sons John and Roy and grandchildren Minka, Trevor, Natalie, Caitlin and Scott.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.