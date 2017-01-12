Double Set of Master Classes

Students Learn from Music Pro

Laguna Beach High School jazz band students participated in a special in-class workshop with renowned jazz musician Sal Lozano. The recent clinic was funded by contributions to LBHS Band Boosters and a philanthropic grant from the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach.

The saxophonist is a founding member of Gordon Goodwin’s Grammy winning Big Phat Band who also performs with other big bands and symphonies. He has recorded with top artists and on numerous soundtracks, including the recent release “La La Land.”

“In any discipline, there is great value in having a successful professional in the classroom,” said LBHS jazz teacher Matt Witek. “The sharing of experiences and techniques goes beyond the written music we read on the page.”

Lozano, a saxophone professor at California State University Long Beach, conducts clinics and master classes across the country. In Laguna, he described a focused practice routine, listening to music on a deeper level, how to work together as a team and striving for excellence in and out of the classroom.

The clinic boosted the confidence of 11th-grader Nina Larsen. “Meeting Sal Lozano was so inspiring!” the student said in a statement. “When I tell people I’m going to major in music in college, so many respond with things like, ‘Great, but what do you want to do for a career?’ ” Nina said. “Having the opportunity to meet and work with professionals like Mr. Lozano helps confirm I can do what I love and have a career in the live performance world of music!”

Performer Offers Piano Masterclass

Three lucky non-professional pianists – a high school student, a college student and an adult – have a chance to take a piano masterclass led by the Pacific Symphony performer Zhang Zuo.

Zuo makes her debut with Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto on March 23-25, just after her masterclass, held on March 22. Each of the three students will play their piece or movement and then receive feedback and coaching during the masterclass, which is open to the public. Tickets are $10.

For consideration, submit an application form and recording of the same piece or a movement no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 15. Musicians will be notified of their acceptance by March 1.

Photo: Zhang Zu