Douglas Bowler 1940 to 2017

Milton Douglas Bowler, 77, passed away at home April 15, 2017, in Laguna Beach, following his long struggle with lung disease. Doug was born in Pasadena on Jan. 6, 1940.

Doug was raised in Hermosa Beach and Newport Beach where he played football at Newport Harbor and Orange Coast College.

Bowler began at Santa Ana Savings and continued his distinguished career path for over 40 years to hold various executive positions with Great Western Savings, Crocker Bank and other Southland banking institutions.

Bowler married Barb, the love of his life, in Laguna Beach in 1979 and they moved there together in 1984. Bowler and his sister, Marilyn Johnson, founded the Laguna Beach Farmer’s Market, first located at the school district parking lot. Bowler was an avid reader involved with the Laguna Beach Library and wrote the column “Check It Out” for the weekly Laguna Beach newspaper Coastline, since merged with the Daily Pilot.

Bowler had great will and strength, lived well and did much good. He believed in the value of each individual and was generous with people of all cultures. Bowler enjoyed the coastal beaches, travel, art and design, his websites, cooking, the blues and talking politics. He was an avid follower of current events. All his many interests he mixed with great humor and wit. He could always be heard saying, “Hold the phone!”.

Bowler was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Betty, his older sister and brother, Joanne and Carson.

Bowler is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sister Marilyn Johnson (Dick); his children Shannon O’Shea (Glenn) and Carson Bowler (Valerie); and grandsons Davis, Raphael and Jay. He has left behind many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and trusted friends.

We wish to extend our thanks to all of our neighbors, friends and family for the unending love and support given to us. According to his wishes, Doug has been scattered at sea off his beloved Laguna coast.

Memorial donations may be made to: Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (www.bgclagunabeach.org) 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, Calif., 92651.

