Drenching Rains force Street Closure Due to Possible Slide

City officials closed the lower section of Park Avenue in Laguna Beach today, Sunday, Jan. 22, due to a suspected landslide even as a flash flood warning was issued, urging people to avoid flooded areas, until 5:30 p.m. this evening.

Park Avenue was closed between Wendt Terrance and Tahiti Street, below Thurston Middle School, at 2:33 p.m. today due to reports of “hillside movement,” Sgt. Tim Kleiser confirmed. A geologist was on the way to inspect the area, Kleiser said.

The storm on Friday, Jan. 20, which was accompanied by 60 mph winds, uprooted trees in several sections of town.