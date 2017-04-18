Echo of Ranch Era in Horse’s Escape

Two civilians helped capture a runaway horse that had galloped for about a mile towards town on busy Laguna Canyon Road about 5:39 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The white horse with a bright blue blanket was corralled at the rear of industrial buildings at 2075 Laguna Canyon Road, but not before police temporarily halted traffic to avert any vehicle-equine encounters.

“She caused quite a bit of pandemonium,” said owner Sharon Dugan, of Laguna Beach, who was reunited with the Arabian mare named Crystal at the Laguna Woods Stables where police had transported her by trailer.

Dugan discovered the horse’s escape through the top of her property on Stan Oaks Drive and initially set out to search for her on foot, she said in an interview Monday. After returning to get a car and canvas a wider area without success, she called police to report the runaway.

Two unidentified civilians were instrumental in the capture and care of the horse until transportation arrived, Sgt. James Cota said. The animal control officer who assisted with the capture told the owner that the horse calmed down when she saw her own reflection in a window.

“I’m just glad she wasn’t hurt and no one else was hurt,” said Dugan, a former professional horse trainer in Kentucky who obtained Crystal from an equine rescue for $500 in 2015. “She does get wild and tried to trample me,” said Dugan, who grooms Crystal with a brush as a towel frightens the horse. “She had some kind of hurt.”

Rescuers told Dugan horse had been abandoned in Riverside County and was likely used for breeding as she wasn’t broken to ride.

“I agreed to take her in to socialize her,” said Dugan, who walks the 8-year-old mare in the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park from the Big Bend trailhead at an early hour in order to avoid encounters with buses. Their breaks make a hiss that startles the horse.

A century ago, ranchers on horseback rounded up their cattle and farmers planted walnut groves on the park land formerly part of a Spanish land grant. The last cattle round-up on the Irvine Ranch was in 2002.

Today, the spot is popular among horse owners in the county, who trailer their horses in to ride, said park Ranger Barbara Norton.

Dugan works in data base administration and since 1998 has lived in the former family home of Tony Dyke, a noted builder-architect involved in building the downtown post office and what is now the Lumberyard restaurant, she said.

There are at least four other horse owners in the immediate area, she said.

“I hadn’t had a horse for a long time and felt like I could rescue one,” said Dugan, who hopes to eventually train Crystal to accept a rider. For now, Dugan will keep the horse better secured in a corral on a lunge line and add some identification to her halter.

“I only regret I didn’t run fast enough to catch her,” said Dugan, who expects to receive a bill for hauling the horse to the temporary stable in addition to a fine for allowing her to run in traffic.

Officers inspected Dugan’s horse permit and plan to return to inspect her stable.

“They were really happy I wasn’t a horse rustler,” Dugan said.