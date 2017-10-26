Edison to Give STEM Scholarships
Scholarship applications are being accepted through Dec. 1 for the Edison Scholars Program.
Applicants must live in SCE’s service territory and plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in mathematics, engineering, computer and information services, management information systems, natural resources and conservation and physical sciences. They must be high school seniors, have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible for the Edison Scholars Program.
The $40,000 scholarships will be paid over four years, to 30 high school students planning to major in STEM fields at four-year accredited U.S. colleges and universities. To apply and get additional eligibility information, visit: edisonscholars.com.
Scholarship recipients will be announced next spring. They may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.