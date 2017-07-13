Eric Dries Group Performs Original Tunes

Laguna Beach resident and pianist Eric Dries, together with sax player Steven Ragsdale, trombonist Joey Sellers, bassist Chris Hon and drummer Jessica Ragsdale, explore traditional jazz, free improvisation, and contemporary classical music in concert Wednesday, July 19.

The Laguna Beach Live performance is located in The Rose Garden at Hotel Laguna, 425 S. Coast Highway. Doors open an hour preceding the 6 p.m. concert.

Tickets can be purchased online for $25 at www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849.

Dancers Light up Festival of Arts Stage

The contemporary Indian dance group, Blue13 Dance Company, makes their debut at the Festival of Arts in two 2 p.m. performances Sunday, July 23, and Sunday, August 27.

Laguna Dance Festival is behind the performance by the Los Angeles-based Indian ensemble, recognized for an energetic theatrical modern dance style inspired by the classical and cultural art forms of the Indian subcontinent.

“We are thrilled to host Blue13 this summer, a unique dance company that translates movement into cultural realities, entertaining audiences and stimulating new ways of thinking,” says Jodie Gates, the founder and artistic director of Laguna Dance Festival. Performances are free to festival visitors.