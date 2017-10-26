Event Aims to Promote Ocean Stewardship
The Ocean Awareness Challenge Full-Moon Event takes place from 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 on the Festival of Arts Grounds with expert speakers, authentic Mexican dinner, local musicians and IMAX film, Humpback Whale introduced by producer Greg MacGillivray.
The evening’s expert speakers include conservation-law expert Michael Sutton, white shark specialist John O’Sullivan and California Program Director Geoff Shester from Oceana. A surprise guest speaker is also planned as well as gift bags for winners of an ocean-themed contest.
Register at oceanawarenesschallenge.org Tickets are $95 for adults and $45 for children.
All proceeds will be used to send underserved Southern California children to an ocean awareness camp on Catalina Island sponsored by Mountain and Sea Adventures, where they will learn about ocean stewardship and have the opportunity to snorkel, swim and kayak. They will also attend classes and labs about plastics and pollution, fish, ocean vertebrates and invertebrates, turtles and birds, and the natural history of Catalina Island.
For more information, call ocean-lover, sailor, neighbor and host of the event, Susie Campbell at 949- 874-4819.