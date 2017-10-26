Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Event Aims to Promote Ocean Stewardship

Posted On 26 Oct 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A humpback whale.

A humpback whale.

The Ocean Awareness Challenge Full-Moon Event takes place from 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 on the Festival of Arts Grounds with expert speakers, authentic Mexican dinner, local musicians and IMAX film, Humpback Whale introduced by producer Greg MacGillivray.

The evening’s expert speakers include conservation-law expert Michael Sutton, white shark specialist John O’Sullivan and California Program Director Geoff Shester from Oceana. A surprise guest speaker is also planned as well as gift bags for winners of an ocean-themed contest.

Register at oceanawarenesschallenge.org Tickets are $95 for adults and $45 for children.

All proceeds will be used to send underserved Southern California children to an ocean awareness camp on Catalina Island sponsored by Mountain and Sea Adventures, where they will learn about ocean stewardship and have the opportunity to snorkel, swim and kayak. They will also attend classes and labs about plastics and pollution, fish, ocean vertebrates and invertebrates, turtles and birds, and the natural history of Catalina Island.

For more information, call ocean-lover, sailor, neighbor and host of the event, Susie Campbell at 949- 874-4819.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.