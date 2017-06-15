Ten Boys Who Care, a group of Laguna Beach High School students who started scholarship fundraising while in middle school, awarded their eight and ninth scholarships last week.

With a $500 reserve due to a contribution from resident Sue Gross, the boys decided to issue an award to a Santa Ana high school athletic department, says an announcement.

“When we heard some kids can’t play sports because they can’t afford the basic insurance required or because they don’t have the shoes, we decided we could definitely help,” explained co-president Sam Reynolds.

The boys also presented two scholarships to LBHS students at the annual Honors Convocation Friday, June 9.

Athletic Director Lance Neal introduced the boys to his counterpart at Godinez High School. Athletic Director Greg Coombs gave the boys a few ideas. They settled on “Every Kid Should Get to Play” and hope their $500 contribution helps remove barriers for a few students so they can play high school sports.

Describing the gift as an “act of kindness,” Coombs said the donation will both breakdown barriers of participation and demonstrate how “youngsters from all walks of life can learn to help and support one another, thus creating a better place for all of us.”

Ten Boys Who Care — Zack Bonnin, Sam Kluver, Enzo Sadler, Mason Lebby, Sam Reynolds, Kent Cebreros, Noah Linder, Blake Pivaroff, Ayrton Garcia and Gustav Morck — began raising money as seventh-graders in order to award two scholarships annually. They will continue the tradition until they graduate in 2019.