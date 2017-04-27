Exhibit Showcases Thesis Projects by Fine Arts Students

An exhibition of work by eight seniors in the Laguna College of Art and Design’s fine arts program opens at the college’s satellite gallery, 374 Ocean Ave., Thursday, May 4, with 6 p.m. Art Walk reception.

The exhibition offers a selection of work developed for senior’s thesis projects and was curated by department chair, Hope Railey, and adjunct faculty, Kenny Harris.

Dancers to Perform at Art Walk

Laguna Dance Festival hosts two performances at 6:30 and 7 p.m. during Art Walk at Dawson Cole Fine Art Gallery, 326 Glenneyre St., Thursday, May 4.

The two performances include “Gone”, by a trio of dancers choreographed by Dwight Rhoden, of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and the premiere of a duet.

The dancers hail from the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, where Laguna Dance Festival founder and artistic director, Jodie Gates, is director and vice dean.

Cove Gallery Shows New Watercolors

Meet Cove Gallery’s featured artist, Peter McDonald, at an Artwalk reception from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 1492 S. Coast Highway.

McDonald creates abstracts of complex line work on poured watercolor.

“I’m a late bloomer as an artist,” said the former journalist, who planned to write a novel, but changed direction after taking a watercolor class to relieve stress.

McDonald credits the late abstract impressionist Dr. Alex Vilumsons and other artists and master teachers such as Tom Fong, Terri Balady and Fealing Lin as mentors who helped him develop his style and language.

Seven Degrees Supports a Second Generation Artist

An exhibition of photography by Isabella Longi, daughter of Laguna Beach sculptor Louis Longi, fittingly opens at Seven Degrees with a 6 p.m. reception during Art Walk on Thursday, May 4.

The venue’s inaugural exhibition 16 years ago showcased sculptures by Longi who is delighted his daughter has a similar opportunity.

She developed an early eye for composition, taking images while accompanying her father to sculpture installations.

Signature Hosts Simon Exhibit

Signature Gallery plans a reception for painter Jenny Simon and her series of thick-textured oil paintings at 220 Forest Ave. during Artwalk, Thursday, May 4, from 6-9 p.m.

Her use of dozens of layers of oil paint, meticulously built up, creates a light experience at every angle.

Photo: Jenny Simon’s work is exhibited at Signature Gallery.

Museum Opens for Imagination Celebration

Art projects, an art detective game and performances by the local elementary school choirs are part of the Imagination Celebration at Laguna Art Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The museum offers free admission and art activities for the whole family during the annual, county-wide event, produced by Arts Orange County and the Orange County Department of Education.

Gallery Hosts Art Auction to Benefit LCAD

The Artful Life, Cove Gallery’s annual fundraiser, takes place from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 1492 S. Coast Highway.

Visitors will enjoy live music, hors d’ oeuvres, beverages and original fine art sold by auction, with half the proceeds benefitting Laguna College of Art and Design.