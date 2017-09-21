Expect a Zagat Rating for Hazards

Editor,

Since the City Council is not willing to avoid a hazardous situation on Coast Highway, I am issuing a warning. The Drake Restaurant is replacing Tabu and increasing it’s previous seating capacity of 56 to 89 with a 112 person occupancy. The restaurant is located adjacent to one of the most dangerous intersections in Laguna.

The City Council has concluded that having a valet parking lot just south of Nyes Place and a drop off and parking location on Hinkle will not impact traffic and contribute to an already dangerous situation.

Entering and exiting Hinkle onto the Coast Highway is a challenge. If the plan is approved I suggest that you approach this section of the Coast Highway with extreme caution.

Ronald Kotkin, Laguna Beach