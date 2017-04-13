Experience Dance in a Unique Setting

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, the former home of San Clemente’s founder, has commissioned three dance companies to create site-specific choreography for its dance series, Casa Kinetic: Contemporary Dance Collective.

The work premiers at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, with performances throughout the historic estate by Los Angeles-based Helios Dance Theater and Orange County’s The Assembly and Orange County Ballet Theater

Patrons will walk from performance to performance, each of which will be performed three times. The second part of the evening will include performances in the Main Salon. Megan Goldstein of Ballet Theater and Westside Dance Projects will present a selection from her 2016 grand-prize performance.

Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.CasaRomantica.org, or at 949 498-2139 or by visiting 415 Avenida Granada in San Clemente. A limited amount of tickets to the VIP after party with access to meet the performing artists are available for an additional $10.

Honk Brings ‘Summer Stories’ Back

Members of Honk, the local surf, rock, pop band that gained attention after scoring Greg MacGilivary’s film, “5 Summer Stories,” will reunite from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

The group plays a benefit concert for Laguna Beach Live!’s education program, which is offered at no charge to children at the Boys & Girls Club and Laguna schools.

The band which, toured nationally with Loggins and Messina, Chicago and The Beach Boys, plan to play live to footage of “5 Summer Stories”. Tickets are $40-$45. A special VIP package for $100 includes premier seating, a meet and greet with the artists and a signed CD. Purchase tickets online at: lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849.

For more info: 949 715-9713. Doors open at 5 p.m. offering a full bar and a buffet dinner for purchase.