Faith Leaders Break Bread Together

The Interfaith Council of Laguna Beach hosted a lunch to introduce the newest clergy in town to faith leaders and interested members of the congregation last month.

More than 55 people participated in the event organized by Beth Garlock and Blanche Zelko, co-chairs of the Laguna Interfaith Council.

The council meets the second Thursday of each month at different houses of worship. For more information on how to become involved, contact council secretary Ann Jones at [email protected].

Those in attendance included Bishop Brian Devaux, St. Francis by the Sea; Jason Feddy, cantor for the Jewish Collaborative of Orange County; Pastor Jay Grant, Church by the Sea; Bishop Andy Hanson, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; President Robert Davis, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Rev. Lester Mackenzie, St Mary’s Episcopal; Rev. Mandy McDow, United Methodist; Rev. Rosalind Russell, R Star Foundation; Father Ken Schmidt, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church; and members of the Unitiarian Universalist, Neighborhood Congregational, and Laguna Presbyterian congregations.