Fall Festivities to Give You The Chills

By Holly McDonald

Fall is officially here and in Southern California we have our own traditions for enjoying the season. How do we do autumn in the land of eternal summer? Here’s a look at some of the events to summon the season.

In Laguna Beach, known for its art and the summer Pageant of the Masters production, a spooky twist is on the calendar for October. Save the date for the Pageant of the Monsters. The backstage of the pageant is transformed into a creepy haunted house with an artistic spin. Crowds can enjoy the attraction from Oct. 25, 26, 27 and 31 from 6-9:30 p.m. and the admission fee is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. You can get more information at visitLagunaBeach.com.

The South Laguna Community Garden hosts its annual potluck Harvest Festival from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at Eagle Rock Drive and Coast Highway.

Bring drinks and a dish to share. The hosts will provide reusable dinnerware. Expect face painters, pumpkin decorating, prizes, games and live music.

More info: https://southlagunavillage.nextdoor.com/events/1592901/

A 65-year tradition rises like an apparition at El Morro Elementary when the Laguna campus transforms for Boo Blast on Friday, Oct. 27, from 2:30-7:30 p.m. Little goblins dress in costume and enjoy the festivities, a spooky Haunted House, Ferris wheel, face painting, a fiendish food court, kooky desserts and game booths. Admission and parking are free. Tickets and T-shirts are available to purchase online!

These activities are sure to put you in the spirit of monsters, goblins and ghosts.

For those who want a horrifying experience, Deadringers is an escape game that is open all month long in Laguna Beach and it takes place in custom coffins! The experience lasts for 12 terrifying minutes and costs $15/person. Find more specifics at http://www.theescapebus.com/deadringers.

In Newport Beach, Roger’s Gardens has a Children’s Halloween Festival on Monday, Oct. 30, from 4-5 p.m. At this free event, kids can take their costumes on a test drive, participate in a parade, and get candy too. Get the scoop at rogersgardens.com/halloween-2017/.

The Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach is hosting a Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors can enjoy face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, games, crafts, music, food vendors and more. The event is free. More info: encenter.org/visit-us/fall-faire/.

For the first time, there will be a Trunk or Treat at Grant Howald Park in Corona del Mar. The 4-8 p.m. event Saturday, Oct. 28, will feature two haunted mazes, games, pumpkin crafts, a bounce house, food trucks, costume prizes and more. This free event promises to be fun! Get more details at http://newportbeachca.gov/recreation.

Holly McDonald lives in Newport Beach and works at Villa Real Estate.