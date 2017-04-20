Female Pro Baseball Player Shares Her Story

Laguna Beach author Jean Hastings Ardell and her co-author, baseball player Ila Jane Borders, will discuss their new book, “Making My Pitch: A Woman’s Baseball Odyssey,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, with a reading at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway.

They tell the story of Borders’ achievement of being the first woman to get a scholarship to play men’s collegiate baseball and the personal story of the loneliness of a groundbreaking pioneer who experienced grave personal loss.

Borders played four years of men’s professional baseball, mostly in the independent Northern League. She has been honored twice at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and was inducted in 2003 into the Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals. She is an international baseball coach for the IBSAF and is a firefighter/paramedic in the greater Portland area.

Ardell is also the author of “Breaking into Baseball: Women and the National Pastime,” which appeared on the Los Angeles Times’ bestsellers list.

Book Launch Serves as a Child’s Memorial

A ceremony to celebrate the life and death of former Anneliese School student Elli Khamanian is planned for 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, underneath a flowering plum tree planted in her honor on the campus, 20062 Laguna Canyon Road.

The youngster died April 23, 2007, from osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

Elli’s mother, Ladan Shafi, will join in readings with Dr. Andrea Deerheart, who founded Laguna Beach-based HeartWay, which provides end of life support. Deerheart is the author of the newly published work “Elli’s Ride: Death Beyond Imagination,” based on love letters between daughter and mother. Two hundred numbered, hand stitched copies have been made. Proceeds benefit HeartWay.

The public is welcome to enjoy music and refrestments. RSVP or reserve a book at: theheartway.simplero.