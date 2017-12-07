Festival of Lights Brightens December

Chabad of Laguna Beach celebrates Chanukah with donuts, comedy and dancing.

Children of all ages can decorate donuts, spin dreidles and see the menorah lit during Youth Zone at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. A Shabbat service and Chanukah buffet begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Expect a kids program and blessing, a short service and singing, a latke bar, matzah ball soup and traditional Shabbat delicacies. Both take place at 30804 S. Coast Highway.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, experience comedy night with Brian Kiley at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point at 7 p.m. RSVP and ticket purchase online at chabadoflaguna.com, $36 per person. Menorah lightings take place throughout the week in the Monarch Beach Resort lobby at 7 p.m. except Friday when it will be at 3:30 p.m., before the Sabbath.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, gather at 2 p.m. on the cobblestones for the annual surfboard menorah celebration at Main Beach in Laguna. Expect Israeli music and dancing, a street performer and stilt walker, crafts for the kids, face painting, dreidel cookie decorating, hot latkes, and the menorah lighting.

More info: 949 499 0770.