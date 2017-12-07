Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Festival of Lights Brightens December

Posted On 07 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Chabad of Laguna Beach celebrates Chanukah with donuts, comedy and dancing.

The Surfboard Menorah

The Surfboard Menorah

Children of all ages can decorate donuts, spin dreidles and see the menorah lit during Youth Zone at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. A Shabbat service and Chanukah buffet begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Expect a kids program and blessing, a short service and singing, a latke bar, matzah ball soup and traditional Shabbat delicacies. Both take place at 30804 S. Coast Highway.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, experience comedy night with Brian Kiley at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point at 7 p.m. RSVP and ticket purchase online at chabadoflaguna.com, $36 per person. Menorah lightings take place throughout the week in the Monarch Beach Resort lobby at 7 p.m. except Friday when it will be at 3:30 p.m., before the Sabbath.

A previous menorah celebration on the cobblestones.

A previous menorah celebration on the cobblestones.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, gather at 2 p.m. on the cobblestones for the annual surfboard menorah celebration at Main Beach in Laguna. Expect Israeli music and dancing, a street performer and stilt walker, crafts for the kids, face painting, dreidel cookie decorating, hot latkes, and the menorah lighting.

More info: 949 499 0770.

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.