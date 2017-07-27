Festival Loyalist Dislikes Makeover

Editor,

Shame on the Laguna Beach art festival board of trustees for the horrendous renovations to the grounds, architectural structure and artistic displays of this year’s festival.

The entire edifice is a sacrilege to the artist and the display of their work.

It’s a hodgepodge of small nooks and crannies that prohibits flow of traffic and viewing of the art. This billion-dollar monstrosity is ill-equipped to accommodate the public and certainly is not user friendly for exposure to the artist and their displays.

It would appear that financial gain to the foundation far exceeded the preservation of art and it’s historical significance to the city of Laguna.

Annette Blaney, Lake Forest

The author is a 28-year season pass buyer.