Fill the Sand to Honor Las Vegas Victims

Erin O’Malley invites the public to join a 6 p.m. candlelight vigil on the Main Beach boardwalk Saturday, Oct. 7, to honor victims of gun violence, including those who died in a mass shooting in Las Vegas this week.

“We will come together regardless of skin color, background, religious beliefs and the like to bind together for a greater cause,” said O’Malley, of Laguna Niguel, who owns a stand-up paddleboard company operating in Laguna Beach.

Though she has no direct ties to any of the victims in Las Vegas, O’Malley said her goal is to build community. “Creating reasonable gun regulations is really where it’s at, but a community coming together in these sorts of ways is a start,” she said and urged participants to bring good cheer, blankets, candles and flowers to toss into the ocean.