Film Examines the Drama Behind Engineering Feats

The latest film from Laguna’s Mac Gillivray Freeman Films, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World,” will open in IMAX and giant screen theaters globally on Friday, Feb. 17, the film company says in a statement.

The new release celebrates human ingenuity and innovation and aims to inspire future engineers, the statement also says.

From the Great Wall of China and the world’s tallest buildings to underwater robots, solar cars, and smart, sustainable cities, “Dream Big” reveals the creativity and compassion that drive engineers to create. The film is produced in partnership with American Society of Civil Engineers, presented by Bechtel Corporation and narrated by Academy Award winner, Jeff Bridges.

Filmmaker and local resident Greg MacGillivray said, “teachers and parents are looking for ways to turn kids on to science and engineering, and with ‘Dream Big’ we hope to bring something new to that effort with an entertaining, visually spectacular film full of stirring human stories.”

The film can be seen at the California Science Center and other IMAX theaters.