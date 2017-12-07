Filmmaker Lights Up Park Plaza

Filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, known for capturing stunning images projected six stories tall in IMAX theaters, is settling for a small screen in his hometown.

He’s offered favorites from his film vault to fill out free outdoor programming on Saturdays in December in Park Plaza, the erstwhile downtown street where cars have been banned for a trial period.

MacGillivray described the area as “a pedestrian space for the community to gather, eat, and be entertained.” He suggests bringing a low-back beach chair and blanket for the 6-8 p.m. showings.

The line up: Dec. 9, “Everest” and “5 Summer Stories;” Dec. 16, “The Living Sea” and “Coral Reef Adventure;” Dec. 23, “5 Summer Stories,” “Dolphins” and “Grand Canyon Adventure;” Dec. 30, “Humpback Whales,” “To The Arctic” and “National Parks Adventure.”

Wishes Come True at Laguna Playhouse

“Aladdin and His Winter Wish” began performances this week at Laguna Playhouse and continue through Dec. 31, with the opening Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

The show marks the third Lythgoe Family panto holiday production in Laguna and promises “another magical journey, this time with flying carpets, singing camels and all of your winter wishes coming true!” says a statement from producer Becky Lythgoe.

The updated version of the classic Arabian Nights tale is performed in the style of a traditional British family panto, with family-friendly magic, singing, dancing and contemporary music.

Ticket prices range from $20 – $70 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949 497-2787.

The Nutcracker Steps on the Segerstrom Stage

The American Ballet Theatre and the Pacific Symphony will give 13 performances of “The Nutcracker,” at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, through Dec. 17.

Single tickets start at $29 and are available online at SCFTA.org, at the box office at 600 Town Center Dr. in Costa Mesa or by calling 714-556-2787.

Performances are Wednesday-Friday at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Museum Offers a Fusion Experience

Laguna Beach Live! presents Quarteto Nuevo at the Laguna Art Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

“Their performances are atmospheric, full of subtle surprises and unlike anything else heard in the jazz world,” the promoter says in a statement.

Quarteto Nuevo draws its influences from musical styles from India and Mexico in addition to jazz and classical music.

Founded in 2001 by percussionist Christopher Garcia, the current edition of Quarteto Nuevo also includes cellist Jacob Szekely, acoustic guitarist Kenton Youngstrom and Damon Zick on soprano sax and alto flute.

The concert is free to museum members. RSVP to 949 494-8971.

Pageant Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets for the 2018 Pageant of the Masters, “Under the Sun,” are for sale now. The show promises theatrical magic, live music and light-hearted storytelling honoring Impressionists and plein air painters, including Laguna’s own artistic pioneers.

Next summer’s show marks the 85th anniversary of “living pictures” at the Festival of Arts and the 100th anniversary of Laguna Art Museum.

“Under the Sun” opens July 7 and runs through Sept. 1. Tickets, $15 – $240, are available at PageantTickets.com or by calling 800-487-3378.