Flamenco Whirls its Way to ArtWalk

Laguna Dance Festival will host two performances of flamenco by Marcela Aguayo and her band at 6:30 and 7 p.m. during Artwalk on Thursday, March 2, at Saltfineart +RawSalt Gallery, 346 N. Coast Highway.

Aguayo, a professionally trained dancer, has built a name for herself as one of Southern California’s most passionate flamenco experts.

Jodie Gates, founder and artistic director of Laguna Dance Festival said, “Celebrating international dance styles is a theme this season for Laguna Dance Festival and we are thrilled to provide these special performances for our community.”

Flamenco is a Spanish folk dance dating to 1774 in the Adalusian region. The traditional dance is made up of three parts: the guitar, the song and the movement. The ArtWalk performance will include Alegrías, a happy dance, Solea por Bulerias, more solemn and serious in nature, and Sevillanas, a folkloric form from Sevilla later adopted into the flamenco.

Avran Hosts Solo Exhibit

Avran Fine Art presents a solo exhibition of artworks by artist Father Bill Moore, titled “The Beauty of Imperfection.”

Moore said his work was shaped by trips with his father to the deserts of Southern California and its rock formations. Moore also includes found objects from the desert or the streets of Los Angeles and incorporates them into his work.

A reception for the artist is planned Saturday, March 11, from 6-9 p.m., 540 S. Coast Highway, Suite 106.

Artman Gallery Features America Martin

In “This Is America II” at the JoAnne Artman Gallery, artist America Martin’s work showcases her portrayal of the natural world and human form.

A reception for the artist is planned for Art Walk on Thursday, March 2, from 6-8 p.m. at 326 N. Coast Highway.

Martin works in a diversity of mediums including painting, mixed media on cotton rag paper, and sculpture. The show will run through April 15.

RSVP to 949 519- 5481.

Butterfly Show Reflects a Season’s Shift

The “Spring Flight” show at Signature Gallery features bronze butterfly sculptures from artists Ron and Sheila Ruiz as well as the vibrant butterfly paintings of guest artist Andrea Tarman on Thursday, March 2, from 6-9 p.m., during ArtWalk.

The Ruizes will show their bronze butterfly collection and Symphony Musicians collection of sculptures during March.

Tarman’s collection will be featured only during Artwalk, where she also will be painting in the gallery at 220 Forest Ave.

Questions: contact gallery director Jessica Fry at 949 376-4244.

Entries Wanted for ‘Art That’s Small’ Exhibit

Artists are invited to register entries in the Arts Commission’s 15th annual “Art That’s Small at City Hall” exhibition through March 7.

The competition is open to artists 18 or older countywide with two-dimensional works of a foot or less. Register at [email protected] or Saturday, March 11, between 9 and 11 a.m. at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

Soka Opens Digital Exhibit

Soka University opened the exhibit “Distant Visions,” large format digital works by Laguna Niguel artist Jay Gale. A reception for the artist Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. takes place in the Founders Hall Art Gallery.

The exhibit runs through May 12.