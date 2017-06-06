Updated: Police Say Burglar Tried on Store Lingerie

A man suspected of breaking into a Laguna Beach lingerie store was seen in a store surveillance video wearing some of the shop’s women’s intimate wear, police said.

Five days after the break-in, police arrested Reese Mitchel Westenberger, 53, who police recognized in the store video from previous contacts with police, Sgt. James Cota said.

Officers spotted Westenberger in Laguna Canyon on Wednesday, May 31. He surrendered after a short foot chase and when questioned by detectives later denied involvement in the burglary, a police statement says.

Westenberger was charged with burglary, grand theft, and vandalism and booked into Orange County Jail, police said. Bail was set at $25,000.

Wednesday, May 31

Grand theft. 500 block of S. Coast Highway. 10:45 a.m. A bronze sculpture 14 inches tall and valued at $5,092 was found missing from a gallery showroom.

Warrant. 7700 block of Irvine Center Dr. Detectives served a felony arrest warrant on Richard Alan Basel, 45, of Maryland.

Grand theft. 2500 block of Monaco Dr. 6 p.m. A $6,500 Rolex watch disappeared sometime during one of three weekend parties hosted by the victim’s son.

Warrant arrest. 500 block of Forest Ave. 10:20 p.m. Anthony Brian McClennen, 29, of San Clemente, was arrested for a warrant.

Thursday, June 1

Suspicious circs. 3200 block of Alta Laguna Blvd. 3:36 p.m. Police suspect high school kids lit 63 red candles that spelled out “PROM,” found extinguished near a park gate.

Domestic violence. 300 block of Myrtle St. 11:40 p.m. Schuyler Rose Shannon, 25, of Huntington Beach, was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence after she allegedly hit a man’s back with a beer bottle.

Friday, June 2

Traffic collision. Wave St. 11 a.m. A Huntington Beach man suffered a fractured leg after losing control of his motorcycle. The cyclist swerved to avoid a motorist that turned in his path.

Saturday, March 3

Traffic stop. Park Ave. 1:10 a.m. A 20-year-old Laguna Beach man was cited for DUI.

DUI. S. Coast Hwy. 2 a.m. Police arrested a 41-year-old Aliso Viejo motorist following a report about erratic driving.

Traffic collision. 31400 block of Coast Hwy. 3:59 a.m. A 21-year-old Santa Ana man was cited for DUI after colliding with a utility pole.

Vehicle burglary. 100 block of Cedar Way. 8 a.m. Someone broke into a locked vehicle overnight.

Vehicle burglary. 900 block of Hillcrest Dr.

Theft. 200 block of Beverly St. 8:35 a.m. A wallet valued at $400 was taken from a car.

Burglary. 31800 block of Circle Dr. 9:54 a.m. Computers and other contents valued at $20,000 was taken in a break-in that occurred within the last two weeks.

Vehicle burglary. 800 block of Catalina St. 11 a.m. Contents was taken from a locked vehicle.

Vehicle burglary. 400 block of Aster St. 11:56 a.m. A computer, wallet and camera cumulatively valued at $1,000 was taken from a locked vehicle.

B&P violation. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. Employees at two of 12 retailers that sell alcohol were cited for selling liquor to minors.

Vehicle burglary. 700 block of Laguna Canyon Ro. 8:56 p.m. A break-in involved a $500 loss.

Sunday, June 5

Traffic stop. 300 block of St. Ann’s Drive. Steven James Caswell, 25, of Irvine, was cited for suspicion of DUI and held for $10,000 bail due to a prior arrest.

Citizen. West St. 4:12 a.m. Mary Susan Remesic, 25, of Virginia, who was initially arrested for a minor drug offense, was also charged with allegedly smuggling meth inside her bra into jail.

Vehicle burglary. 200 block of Cypress Dr. 5:37 a.m. Someone smashed a car window.

Assault with a deadly weapon. 31100 block of Coast Hwy. 9:10 a.m. A motorist tried to back into a parking service officer as she was writing a ticket and fled the scene.

