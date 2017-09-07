Foundation Seeks Volunteer Docents
The Laguna Ocean Foundation is seeking volunteer tide pool docents with a willingness to educate the public about preserving the intertidal habitat and the coastline’s natural resources.
The next class training will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point.
Docents must be at least 18 years of age and volunteer a minimum of once monthly at local tidepool sites, Crescent Bay, Shaws Cove, Woods Cove or Goff Cove. To sign up for the program or for further information, contact Letty Skeen, tidewater docent coordinator, at [email protected] or call 949-400-6032.
Progressive Christianity Series Begins at NCC
Learn what it means to be a progressive Christian, how it can affect daily life and the values it can teach children, at Neighborhood Congregational Church whose new pastor invites the public to attend the series on Progressive Christianity beginning Sept. 10.
Each Sunday sermon by the Rev. Rod Echols begins at 10 a.m. Dress is casual and the service includes contemplation and live music by local artists. A potluck lunch is planned for Sunday, Sept. 24, 340 St. Ann’s Dr.
More info: www.ncclaguna.org.
Dems Host Villaraigosa
The Laguna Beach Democratic Club invites the public to meet California gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr.
The former Los Angeles mayor will address issues and answer questions. More info: 949 494-4646.
Local Topics Spotlighted at GOP Meeting
Four speakers focused on different topics will speak at the 6 p.m. meeting of Laguna Beach Republicans, Thursday, Sept. 14, at Mozambique restaurant, 1740 S Coast Highway.
Speakers include Howard Hills, on local events; school board member Dee Perry; Jennifer Welch Zeiter, who will provide an update on the short term rental issue; and council member Steve Dicterow, who will discuss the village entrance, says an announcement from the group’s president, Emil Monda.
RSVP to [email protected].
Workshop Starts Development of Hazard Plan
The public is invited to comment on a five-year strategic plan to improve local resilience to disasters at a 6 p.m. meeting Thursday, Sept 14 at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.
A Local Hazard Mitigation Plan open house is also planned at the Susi Q on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
The plan will summarize the natural and human-caused hazards that pose a threat to the community, including drought, flooding, earthquakes, and wildfires. A draft plan is expected in January.
Crystal Cove Restoration Nears its Finish
Laura Davick, founder of the Crystal Cove Conservancy, will describe the final phase of restoration underway in the historic district of Crystal Cove State Park at a meeting of the Laguna Canyon Conservancy, Monday, Sept. 11.
The 6 p.m. dinner meeting takes place at Tivoli Too, 777 Laguna Canyon Road. $10 for members, $15 non-members. RSVP to Max Brown, 949 235-8277, by Sept. 9.
Wesley Neighbors Discuss Their Concerns
Residents of the Wesley District are invited to attend a community meeting with Mayor Toni Iseman on Thursday, Sept. 20. from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Laguna Terrace Park clubhouse, 30802 Coast Highway.
This meeting is to give voice to neighborhood issues and concerns and to discuss possible solutions for residents in the area between Nyes Place to Aliso Circle, says a statement from organizer Sandi Cain.
Please RSVP to [email protected] so we can ensure the capacity of the clubhouse isn’t exceeded.
Planning Commission to Revisit Rules on Second Units
City staff will lay out proposed changes to the accessory dwelling unit ordinance at a 6 p.m. Planning Commission meeting Wednesday, Sept. 20, in City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave.
The commission will provide direction on a draft ordinance for future consideration by the entire City Council.
The revisions are to reflect state law, effective Jan. 1, to address California’s housing shortage by easing development rules on parking and some fees to make it easier to develop ADUs.
A staff report will be available by 5 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 14. For more info: contact city planner Monique Alaniz-Flejter at 949 497-0744.
No Square Casts for ‘Annie’
Auditions for all major characters in No Square Theatre’s production of “Annie” will begin with adult roles and ensemble at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 and continue through the weekend for Annie and orphans.
Joe Lauderdale will direct the production from Dec. 2-17 with choreography by Ellen Prince and music direction by Roxanna Ward.
To schedule an audition appointment, email [email protected] and indicate a preferred time. Preparation suggestions are available at the theatre website. http://www.nosquare.org/auditions.html
Rev the Engine for Classic Car Show
The Laguna Beach Rotary Club’s Classic Car Show will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in the parking lot across from to the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road.
Enjoy live music, food and drinks during this invitational, annual event sporting 200 cars. Proceeds from tickets of $45 each support non-profit organizations.
More info from Harry Bithell, 949 874-1472.
Public Comment Sought on Open Space Management
Public input is being sought on managing the Orange County Transportation Authority’s open space properties in the Aliso Canyon Preserve in Laguna Beach and Hayashi Preserve in Brea.
A meeting is planned for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at OCTA headquarters, 600 S. Main St., in Orange, during the OCTA Environmental Oversight Committee meeting.
Two other meetings, including one in Laguna, will be posted online. The 90-day public review and comment period ends Dec. 1. The public can review the plans and comment online by visiting www.OCTA.net/RMP.
Locals Receive Fair Awards
Several locals took home awards in competing with their food and flora entries, says an OC Fair announcement this week.
First place winners include Jan Alabaster, with her specimen produce of grapes, in the Adult Fruit & Vegetable section; Maty Carlson, with a beefy beet in the Youth Fruit & Vegetable section; and Maureen Shea-Fuszard, with her six-inch orange dahlia, in the Adult Cut Flower section.
Alabaster picked up second place ribbons as well for grapes and tomatoes. She and Sue Caldwell also earned third-place awards in an unspecified category.
OC Fair had a record year for competition entries with 4,219 exhibitors submitting 23,000 entries. Nearly $90,000 was awarded in prize money and some 10,000 prize ribbons were handed out. At the Junior Livestock Auction, 299 animals were sold for a total of $275,533.