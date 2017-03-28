Four Arrested in Stolen Car Pursuit

Two teens that abandoned their crashed and stolen car and evaded a police manhunt on the ground and from the air for six hours were eventually arrested by a patrol officer, who thought their description matched that of the get-aways, police said.

Their wet and dirty clothing tipped off the officer, who stopped the pair as they walked along Park Avenue about 7 a.m., Sunday, March 26, Lt. Tim Kleiser said.

Police arrested Alexander Lopez Tavira, 18, of Downey, suspected as the driver of a stolen Lexus that struck a patrol unit attempting to stop the wanted car as well as a delivery truck, Kleiser said.

The hit and runs occurred at Coast Highway near Broadway around midnight before the motorist in the stolen car took off and ultimately crashed on Park Avenue near Tahiti. Of the four occupants who fled on foot, officers detained two Whittier 15-year-olds that attempted to run from the scene.

Despite a helicopter assist, officers did not locate the others until the next morning, Kleiser said.

Braulio Jose Pulgarin, 18, of Whittier, who initially provided police with a false name, was wanted for a no bail warrant, Kleiser said.

The charges against Lopez-Tavera include assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property, hit and run, and evading a police officer.

Monday, March 20

Petty theft. 20400 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 8:52 a.m. Two paintings valued at $600 were stolen from a private facility.

Grand theft. 1100 block of Glenneyre st. 11:10 a.m. About 100 real estate signs valued at $1,000 were taken.

Vehicle burglary. 1:44 p.m. 100 block of McCauley place. A purse and its contents were stolen.

Fraud. 300 block of South Coast Highway. 6:55 p.m. A resident detected fraud on their credit card.

Tuesday, March 21

Warrant arrest. 2900 Rounseveĺ Terrace. Dan Eugene Callan, 55, Laguna Hills, was arrested for two outstanding warrants.

Grand theft. 20500 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 4:11 p.m. A former employee took construction tools valued at $8,000.

Disturbance. La Senda Drive. Scott Fraser Coen, 70, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for violating a court order, which banned him from the premises.

Wednesday, March 22,

Fraud. San Tropez Court. Fraud was detected on a debit card used at a hair salon.

Thursday, March 23

Traffic collision. 5:01 a.m. 2200 block S. Coast Hwy. Unsafe speed was determined to be the cause of a collision involving two vehicles, whose passengers escaped injury except for headache pain.

Fraud. 1200 block of S. Coast Hwy. A business reported receipt of a fake $20 bill.

Theft. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:40 p.m. A person identified as a transient attempted to steal a tip jar.

Friday, March 24

Traffic stop. 12:11 a.m. 300 block of Oak Stretch. A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Broadway Street. 1 a.m. A 30-year-old Laguna Hills man was cited for DUI.

Trespassing 1500 block of S. Coast Hwy. 5:31 a.m. Keith Jones, 26, of San Clemente, was arrested for suspicion of meth possession and being under the influence. Bail was set at $2,500.

Saturday, March 25

Traffic stop. Legion Street. 2:10 a.m. A 20-year-old South Gate woman was cited for DUI.

Traffic collision. Ninth Avenue. 9:50 a.m. A bicyclist escaped with minor injuries and was not transported for treatment following a collision with a car. The cause is under investigation.

Disturbance. Cress Street. 6:57 p.m. Francis T. McNair, 51, of Mission Viejo, was arrested for suspicion of assault and held for $10,000 bail.

Sunday, March 26

DUI. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 4 p.m. After a witness described a weaving car, police arrested Jonathan Paul Pfluger, 50, of Laguna Beach, for suspicion of DUI. He was held for $10,000 bail due to a previous DUI arrest.

Monday, March 27

Traffic stop. 200 block Myrtle Street. Jair Fausto, 42, of Victorville, was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, being an unlicensed driver, and displaying a false registration tab.