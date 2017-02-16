Fred Scott Gould Jr.

Fred Scott Gould, 47, passed away Jan. 3, 2017, in Temecula, after a long battle with medical problems. Gould was a runner, former collegiate rugby player and avid movie fan.

Born on Nov. 25, 1969, to Zenith M. Gould (later Zenith M. Rocco) and raised from age 9 by his stepfather, Mark E. Rocco.

Fred was enamored with coins and numbers from an early age. It is no surprise he became a very talented financial analyst for several Fortune 500 companies. He lived and worked in Atlanta, Ga., Allentown, Pa., and Princeton, N.J., before he landed in Laguna Beach to be with Mark and Zenith. He moved to Temecula for a brief period for work.

Fred was born in Portland, Maine, and raised in Atlanta. Gould attended Boston University and Auburn University in Alabama graduating with a finance degree.

Gould could make you laugh by using movie sound bites to answer questions. He especially loved Laguna Beach. He loved the people, beach, surf and sunsets.

Gould’s body was cremated. His ashes were spread in a place he and his mother loved in a private service.

Gould is survived by his mother, stepfather and uncles Michael and Robert Schmerbeck of Pennsylvania. He was deeply loved and will be missed!