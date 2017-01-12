Funds Support Cancer Research
The Live for Others Foundation, established by founder Tim Vorenkamp of Laguna Beach to find a cure for the cancer that took his life last year, announced its first grant.
The organization awarded $50,000 to Dr. Bang H. Hoang at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, N.Y. He and his team will pursue experiments on synovial cell sarcoma, which has no cure and affects 900 U.S. children and adolescents annually, says a foundation statement.
Dr. Hoang performed Vorenkamp’s first major surgery in 2010. “As we approach the anniversary of Tim’s passing, we are happy to share this news and continue making strides to find a cure,” said Pieter and Petra Vorenkamp, Tim’s parents. The foundation has raised more than $150,000, much of it from donations.
For more info: visit http://liveforothersfoundation.com.
Still Collecting Deals for Scholarships
The fourth annual 10 Boys Who Care yard sale will be held at No Square Theatre, 384 Legion St., Saturday, Jan. 14.
Madison Square & Garden Café owner Jon Madison has once again donated his unsold holiday inventory along with other special items. “We have collected for months from tons of families and we have really great stuff we will sell at super low prices,” promised Sam Reynolds, co-president of the LBHS students who have raised funds for LBHS scholarships for four years. The boys need $1,500 more to reach their fundraising goal of $2,500.
Volunteers Needed for Beach Clean-Up
The public is invited to join supporters of the Eco-Warrior Foundation and James Pribram at Aliso Beach Beach Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14, for a special beach cleanup with a catered lunch.
Grab a bag and gloves and hit your favorite beach (or just stay at Aliso). Return and drop off your trash and enjoy a free Chronic Tacos lunch with the crew, says
Pribram in a statement. “Whether it’s 20 minutes of your time or two hours, please come and do your part.”
New Year, New Health Resolutions
Husband-wife doctors Gary and Lisa Arthur help those in physical pain to envision themselves healthy, active and pain free at their Fresh Start workshop, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The doctors at Health in Balance Integrative Medicine aim to help participants pinpoint obstacles and move forward with an attainable, effective action plan to achieve their goals.
RSVP at 949 497-2553 or at www.HealthinBalance.com/events for the workshop at 380 Glenneyre St., Suite G.
Foundation Looks to Restocks its Tidepool Docents
The Laguna Ocean Foundation seeks volunteer tide pool docents willing to educate the public about preserving the intertidal habitat and the coastline’s natural resources.
The next class training will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point.
Docents must be at least 18 years of age and volunteer a minimum of once monthly at local tidepool sites at Crescent Bay, Shaws Cove, Woods Cove or Goff Cove. Contact Tidewater Docent Coordinator Letty Skeen at [email protected] or 949 400-6032.
Business Club Spurs Members to Look Ahead
Laguna Beach Business Club’s topic, Enhancing Awareness in 2017, starts off the year with a discussion around “endings and beginnings” with a 7:30 a.m. start time Thursday, Jan. 19, at Hotel Laguna, .425 S. Coast Highway. RSVP to Bart Zandbergen at 949-455-0300 x218.
Valentine Auction Sprouts at Garden Club
The Laguna Beach Garden Club holds its annual Valentine container garden silent auction fundraiser at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.
Containers large and small will be available for bids. Proceeds support scholarships.
Meetings start at 9:30 a.m. More info: visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.
League Restocks Shelter’s Library
Laguna Beach Assistance League contributed over 200 books to the local CSP Youth Shelter in Laguna Beach in November as part of a national push to donate 500,000 books over five years to schools and shelters to help disadvantaged students.
League volunteer members Marlene Dryer and San Dee Frei received book donations from Laguna Beach Books store, and members Carol Clark and Lori Cincotta procured books from libraries and the league Thrift Shop. Member Catherine Hall donated additional books, coordinated the book donations and delivered the books to the shelter.
The all-volunteer organization participates in a variety of local causes, including providing backpacks of school supplies and clothing to school age children.
Court Extends Grand Jury Application Deadline
Orange County Superior Court Judge Kirk Nakamura extended the deadline to apply to serve on the next Grand Jury to Feb. 1, due to a shortage of applicants.
By law, the court must impanel a 19-member Grand Jury each fiscal year to serve a one-year term. It is difficult to attract qualified individuals from all areas of Orange County who can devote 30 to 35 hours per week for this community service. Panelists receive a $50 per day stipend and reimbursement for mileage.
The Grand Jury investigates local governments and agencies, including jails, schools and special districts and issues findings with recommendations for improvement.
The application is available at www.ocgrandjury.org or by calling 657-622-6747.
The grand jurors will take the oath of office on June 30.