Gallery Revives its Legacy as a ‘Pioneer of Protest’

The new exhibit at BC Space Gallery, “Peter Carr: Pioneer of Protest,” will feature the graphic work of poet, painter and activist Peter Carr (1925-1981).

Carr led a productive life of scholarship, activism and creative output. He co-founded Cal State University Long Beach’s comparative literature department and was a key organizer of the region’s grassroots anti-nuclear Alliance for Survival.

The opening at 235 Forest Ave. from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, will feature readings of Carr’s contributions in a new anthology, “Orange County: A Literary Field Guide.”

Local resident and investigative reporter Nick Schou will read from his anthology contribution, an excerpt of “Orange Sunshine: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love.”

The book is “the first-ever literary anthology celebrating Orange County, a more than 100-year survey of work from the region,” according to co-editor Andrew Tonkovich, a student of Carr’s at CSULB.

LCAD Grads Open New Show

The works of Laguna College of Art & Design graduates Jacqueline Nicolini and Karen Weichert can be seen in “Painterly Wizards,” a free exhibit at The CAP Gallery, on the second floor of Wells Fargo, 260 Ocean Ave., through June 3.

Nicolini expresses anxieties, fears and life discoveries using interior settings and furnishings to illustrate her narratives.

Weichert explores subjects such as the party dress, mysteries of underwater landscapes and her newest series of gentle portraits of Charolais cattle.

Workshop Offers Art Marketing Tips

Artists are invited to a free marketing workshop Thursday, March 23, led by a representative of Razorfish, an ad agency based in Seattle.

Workshop details, times and location will be emailed after registration: register online at http://www.eventbright.com/ by March 10.

Cove Seeks Permanent Artists

Cove Gallery invites local artists to apply for a permanent position at the gallery through its website, covegallerylaguna.com.

The gallery is located on 1492 S. Coast Highway #8 and is artist-owned.

Sawdust Offers Year-Round Art Classes

The Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is offering art classes that start at $45 per person and includes a choice of screen-printing, painting, jewelry making and pottery classes.

Three day workshops are offered for advanced students in abstract figurative painting to jewelry making.

For more information about these classes visit: sawdustartclasses.com.

Learn Landscape Painting with Plein Air Artists

LOCA Arts Education and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association is offering a special landscape painting workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Top of the World School.

The indoor workshop for adults and families will feature a choice of beginner, intermediate, or advanced workstations. Instructors include Gil Dellinger, April Raber and Fay Wyles.

Registration is required for the $35 per person workshop. Call 949 376-3635.