Garden Nurtures More than Sprouts
Members of the South Laguna Community Garden Park invite the community to a Country Fair on Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the corner of Eagle Rock Way and Coast Highway.
The Country Fair will feature local crafters who specialize in handmade arts, prizes donated by local restaurants and businesses and live music by Laguna Beach High School students.
Tax-deductible donations to the garden park acquisition fund will be accepted. Food donations for the Laguna Beach Food Pantry are also suggested.
Rock Star of Refugee Advocates Speaks in Laguna
Becca Heller, who represents the lead plaintiff in the case that challenged President Trump’s executive order banning travelers from several countries, will be the guest speaker from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in honor of World Refugee Day.
The public is welcome to the event hosted by Provenance Realty Group, 540 S. Coast Highway, to learn about the national movement to protect refugees and how to take action.
Heller is the director and co-founder of the International Refugee Assistance Project, which provides legal representation and help with immediate needs to the refugees.
Please RSVP to:Interfaithrefugeeproject.org.
Lucky 7 Golf Tournament
The Laguna Hackers sponsor the 17th annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Lucky 7” Golf Tournament on Monday, July 17, at the Aliso Viejo Country Club to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Bluebird Branch.
The event will feature a “scramble format” golf tournament, silent auction, helicopter ball-drop raffle, and dinner. Individuals can golf for $150, which also includes dinner. Sponsorships start at $250 and dinner alone is $40, said Harry Bithell, who chairs the event and chaired the founding committee for The Girls Club in 1971 and moved a donated building to the Bluebird Park site.
About 130 golfers hit the links last year and raised $20,000 for the Bluebird branch.
Memorial Honors Stu News’ Founder
An event to honor Stu Saffer is planned for Saturday, June 17 at Riddle Field, the baseball field where Saffer spent “the happiest eight years of his life” coaching Little League teams.
The public is welcome beginning at 11 a.m. for refreshments and proceeds will benefit local Little League. Services and remembrances will begin at 12 noon. Consider bring a low-back chair and taking the trolley to 600 Hillcrest.
Police Turn Out for Special Olympics
Police personnel will display their vehicles, set up a mini jail for kids, offer face painting and a balloon artist from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Ruby’s restaurant, 30622 S. Coast Highway.
Their efforts support the Special Olympics, said Sgt. James Cota. “You can even get fingerprinted if you choose. You never know, but I may even take your order and make a shake for you.”
Local GOP to Elect Officers, Consider Candidates
Laguna Beach Republicans will be nominating and electing officers, and calling for candidates for City Council at their monthly 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday, June 20, at Mozambique restaurant, 1740 S Coast Highway.
School board member Dee Perry will talk about Laguna’s school district activities and there will be an update on the short-term rental issue, the group’s president, Emil Monda, says in a statement.
Please RSVP to [email protected]
Police Chief Serves as Grand Marshal in OC Pride Parade
Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella will serve as community grand marshal at the Orange County ‘As One’ LGBT Pride Parade & Festival in Santa Ana on Saturday, June 24.
Farinella was hired as police chief in March 2015 and previously worked 25 years for the Long Beach Police Department.
Her goal is to address all public safety issues and concerns through community policing efforts and to strive for department excellence.
Ortega Highway Delays
The county’s public works department announced obtaining a grant from the Orange County Transportation Authority to proceed with design engineering for the Ortega Highway, a 29-mile section of State Route 74 from the City of San Juan Capistrano to Lake Elsinore.